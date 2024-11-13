Prime Minister Trudeau makes trip to Bermuda to eulogize longtime family friend

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to a government plane for a departure from the airport, in Ottawa, Monday, July 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2024 12:54 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2024 1:20 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is travelling to Bermuda today to give a eulogy at the funeral for businessman Peter Green.

Green was a lifelong family friend to Trudeau and, as reported by the National Post, his family owns a luxury estate in Jamaica where Trudeau has stayed at no cost.

Trudeau’s last holiday trip to the posh Caribbean locale stirred a raft of political controversy at the start of the year, which came as Canadians were tightening their belts due to the higher cost of living.

Parliament’s ethics watchdog ruled out investigating Trudeau’s repeat vacations at the island villa after establishing the two men were in fact close friends.

Former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau made headlines for his stays at the same estate dating back to at least the mid-1970s.

The prime minister is expected back in Ottawa later today, according to an itinerary published by his office.

The elder Trudeau was also godfather to Green’s son, Alexander, who spoke at his funeral on Oct. 3, 2000.

