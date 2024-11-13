Residents in a southern Chinese city mourn 35 people killed in a car-ramming attack at sports center

A man offers flowers outside the "Zhuhai People's Fitness Plaza" where a man rammed his car into people exercising at the sports center, in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

By Ng Han Guan, Emily Wang Fujiyama And Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2024 4:43 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2024 5:07 am.

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — People in a southern Chinese city were paying respects Wednesday to 35 of its residents killed by a driver who rammed his vehicle into a sports complex earlier this week, mowing down people as they were exercising.

Police have offered little information about the 62-year-old attacker beyond saying the man, identified only by his surname of Fan, was upset about his divorce settlement and that he was arrested immediately after the assault as he tried to flee the scene in the city of Zhuhai on Monday night.

The attack, which also severely injured 43 people, took place on the eve of the Zhuhai Airshow, sponsored by the People’s Liberation Army and held every other year. China often makes extra efforts to tightly control information around major or sensitive events.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Zhuhai residents laid flowers in honor of the victims outside the “Zhuhai People’s Fitness Plaza” in the southern Guangdong province. Police presence at the scene was light, though the number of officers increased later in the day. The sports complex was closed until further notice.

Police allowed the public to leave bouquets just outside the entrance of the sports complex but volunteers then quickly moved the flowers inside the sports center.

“May there be no thugs in heaven,” said a message on one of the bouquets. “Good deeds will be rewarded and evil deeds will be punished.”

Chinese authorities also are very careful what is publicly said around major catastrophes or violence, often censoring eyewitness accounts. It took almost 24 hours following the attack before information with definite casualty tolls was released.

Videos, quickly censored inside China, outside the Great Firewall, posted by Teacher Li, an artist turned dissident who runs a X account with 1.7 million followers that posts crowdsourced videos about news in China.

Articles from Chinese media featuring interviews with survivors were quickly taken down Monday and Tuesday.

Zhuhai residents were still processing the news of the attack.

“It is very shocking,’ said one of them, Dong Chilin. “My husband goes jogging there every night. I called him immediately. … Fortunately, none of the people I know was there that day.”

She said her two children asked their father to stay away from the area for now.

Another woman, who only gave her last name as Guan, said she had passed by the site around 8 p.m. on Monday night but had thought it was just a traffic accident. “Of course this was very shocking. It was very horrible.”

Police said their preliminary investigation found that Fan was unhappy with his divorce settlement but gave no further information on his divorce or alleged motive.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for strict punishment according to law in a statement on Tuesday evening.

He also urged all local governments “to strengthen prevention and … prevent extreme cases from occurring, and to resolve conflicts and disputes in a timely manner,” according to the official Xinhua news agency.

___

Wu reported from Bangkok. Associated Press senior video producer Wayne Zhang in Zhuhai, China, contributed to this report.

Ng Han Guan, Emily Wang Fujiyama And Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press














Top Stories

Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada
Trump's appointees have criticized Trudeau, warned of border issues with Canada

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump's second administration is filling up with some of his most loyal supporters and many of the people landing top jobs have been critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and...

1h ago

City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says
City of Brampton reaches tentative agreement with striking workers, union says

The City of Brampton has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers who walked off the job last week in a bid for higher wages, the Canadian Union of Public Employees said late Tuesday evening. “We...

9h ago

Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police
Male youth injured in Mississauga stabbing: police

A male youth is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in Mississauga on Tuesday night. Peel Regional Police (PRP) said officers were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue at...

0m ago

Two-alarm fire at Scarborough long-term care home under investigation
Two-alarm fire at Scarborough long-term care home under investigation

Officials are investigating the circumstances of an early-morning two-alarm fire at a long-term care home in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Fieldstone Commons Care Community in the Ellesmere...

59m ago

