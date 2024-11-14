8 charged in Queen Street West gun battle including teen wanted in April murder

Eight people are facing numerous weapons charges following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city’s west end Monday night that police say saw close to 100 shots fired.

In an update on Thursday morning, police say three individuals pulled up to a recording studio at 1196 Queen St. W. just before 11:30 p.m. and opened fire on a group of people gathered outside.

The individuals at the recording studio returned fire, forcing the original three shooters to take cover behind an unmarked police cruiser with plainclothes officers inside, who happened to be in the area for a bail compliance check.

As the three attempted to flee the scene, their stolen car was rammed by another unmarked police vehicle, forcing the trio to escape on foot.

Police say one of the three was captured, but the other two remain at large. Police also recovered several firearms that had been discharged by the fleeing suspects.

The individuals who returned fire from the recording studio attempted to flee the scene by discarding their firearms in garbage bins as they left, according to police. One person was arrested and found to be in possession of a handgun.

Officers also took several other people inside the recording studio into custody while also recovering “numerous firearms.”

Firearms seized by police in a shootout on Queen Street West on Nov. 11, 2024, are displayed at a press conference. TPS

Of the 23 people taken into custody, eight have been charged, and police anticipate more charges will be laid as their investigation continues. Two of the eight charged were out on bail at the time of the shooting while the teen was under a firearms prohibition.

Osman Aim, 21, of Toronto, Dante McGregor, 26, of Toronto, Lester Lamptey, 30, of Toronto, Nathaniel Browne, 24, of Oshawa, Samuel Bowen, 24, of Toronto, Samina Adams, 24, of Toronto, and a 16-year-old from Brampton are all facing a combined 67 firearms-related charges while Ras Montague, 20, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Police also revealed that the Brampton teen has also been charged with second-degree murder in the April 25 shooting of Matthew Bergart, who was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment building in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Long Branch Avenue area. He later died in hospital.

Police said Bergart was visiting a friend at their home at the time of the incident, which they described as a “violent home invasion.”

The teen cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Staff Supt. Joe Matthews said the weapons seized serve as a stark reminder of the real and present dangers that illegal firearms pose to the community.

“What makes this situation even more alarming is the context in which these firearms were found. The individuals arrested were attending a birthday party at this location. Not only were they allegedly brazenly displaying these weapons on social media but they also brought these firearms out into our streets and engaged in a reckless exchange of gunfire,” said Matthews. “It is a miracle that no one was injured or killed.”

Matthews also called it “deeply concerning” that those arrested range in age from 16 to 30 years.

“It should alarm all of us that the young people we took into custody are already heavily involved in serious activity and armed with high-powered firearms,” he said, noting that all of the firearms seized originated from the United States.

“This highlights the ongoing challenge of cross-border gun trafficking and the urgent need for enhanced measures to prevent illegal firearms from entering our communities. …This speaks directly to the growing concern around our current bail system and underscores the urgent need for bail reform,” said Matthews.

“When individuals who are already facing serious charges can so easily obtain firearms and continue engaging in violent criminal activity it becomes clear that changes are needed to protect the safety of our communities. …the fact that these individuals are not only in possession of these weapons but are using them in such a brazen manner, should concern every member of our community.”