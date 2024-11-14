Israel demolishes village at the heart of Bedouin minority’s struggle over land

This photo provided by the Israeli police shows them in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran in southern Israel, where Israeli authorities demolished the village's last building Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Israeli Police via AP)

By Julia Frankel, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2024 12:20 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2024 12:46 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities on Thursday completed the demolition of a village at the heart of a yearslong struggle by members of the country’s Arab Bedouin minority against relocation plans.

Israel says the hundreds of villagers were squatting on state-owned land, and officials had offered them plots in a nearby Bedouin township. Residents of the village, Umm al-Hiran, accuse the authorities of forcibly displacing them so the land can be developed for Israel’s Jewish majority.

Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, celebrated the move, posting on X that there has been a 400% increase in the issuance of such demolition orders so far this year.

“Proud to lead a strong policy of demolishing illegal houses in the Negev!” he wrote.

Israeli bulldozers entered the 400-person village in the Negev Desert on Thursday and demolished the last building left standing – the mosque.

Residents had dismantled their makeshift homes earlier this week to avoid having to pay fees for the state to demolish them.

Videos shared by activists and the police showed an excavator clawing down the mosque, its dome collapsing in a heap on the ground.

Or Hanoch, an Israeli activist who witnessed the demolition, said drones and helicopters hovered overhead as seven police bulldozers demolished what remains of the village.

“After the mosque was demolished, the rest of the heavy machinery started re-destroying the rest of the houses, which were already demolished,” Hanoch said.

Three members of the village council were arrested early Thursday before the demolition began, said Nati Yefet, the spokesperson for the Regional Council for Unrecognized Villages in the Negev.

The council has accused Israel of clearing the land for the construction of a Jewish community.

“The destruction of Umm al-Hiran to make way for the settlement of Dror is part of a systematic population replacement program in the Negev,” it said. Four other Bedouin villages have been demolished this year as part of a larger plan to raze unrecognized villages and build new Jewish communities in their place, it said.

The council said that 14 villages in the area that are home to some 9,000 Bedouin are at risk of demolition.

Umm al-Hiran was founded in its current location in 1956, after the Israeli military relocated the village clan multiple times following the 1948 war that led to Israel’s creation.

Israel’s more than 200,000 Bedouin are the poorest members of the country’s Arab minority, which also includes Christian and Muslim urban communities.

Israel’s Arab population, which makes up roughly 20% of the country’s 10 million people, are citizens with the right to vote but often suffer discrimination and tend to identify with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Julia Frankel, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

8 charged in Queen Street West gun battle including teen wanted in April murder
8 charged in Queen Street West gun battle including teen wanted in April murder

Eight people are facing numerous weapons charges following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end Monday night that police say saw close to 100 shots...

1h ago

Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building
Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building

One man is dead, and another man is recovering in hospital in critical condition following a double stabbing at a Toronto apartment building. Authorities were called to the high-rise Toronto Community...

54m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring with...

Top Stories

8 charged in Queen Street West gun battle including teen wanted in April murder
8 charged in Queen Street West gun battle including teen wanted in April murder

Eight people are facing numerous weapons charges following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end Monday night that police say saw close to 100 shots...

1h ago

Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building
Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building

One man is dead, and another man is recovering in hospital in critical condition following a double stabbing at a Toronto apartment building. Authorities were called to the high-rise Toronto Community...

54m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring with...

Most Watched Today

2:45
How to avoid getting scammed when buying Taylor Swift tickets
How to avoid getting scammed when buying Taylor Swift tickets

A Toronto woman tells a cautionary tale of how she fell for online scams when trying to buy Taylor Swift tickets. Dilshad Burman with how to protect yourselves and your wallet.

19h ago

3:03
Autistic child’s weighted stuffed animal not allowed on recent flight
Autistic child’s weighted stuffed animal not allowed on recent flight

A Peterborough mom reached out to Speakers Corner after a stuffed animal her son relies on to keep calm was not allowed to accompany him on a recent flight.
5:20
Tips on taking public transit to and from Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
Tips on taking public transit to and from Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

As the Eras Tour hits Toronto, the TTC is expecting an additional 20,000 riders on Taylor Swift concert days. We run through the best ways to get to and from the shows on public transit.

2:02
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle
OPP release dashcam footage of rock being thrown at vehicle

Police in York Region are reporting a concerning trend: rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles. As Michelle Mackey reports, since September there have been at least 20 incidents, one of them caught on camera.

1:51
Toronto looking at ways to fight province on bike lanes
Toronto looking at ways to fight province on bike lanes

The battle over bike lanes comes to Toronto city council this week. But as Premier Doug Ford prepares to rip up some of the existing lanes, is there anything Toronto can do to stop it? Alan Carter with the the political fight to control city streets.
More Videos