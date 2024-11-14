Energy and utility stocks boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the energy and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 88.85 points at 25,077.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.53 points at 43,968.72. The S&P 500 index was down 5.42 points at 5,979.96, while the Nasdaq composite was down 34.41 points at 19,196.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.37 cents US compared with 71.53 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was up 40 cents at US$68.83 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$2.85 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$9.50 at US$2,577.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$4.07 a pound.