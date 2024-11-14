Masses flee homes in Haiti as gangs ratchet up violence amid political turmoil

Residents flee their homes to escape gang violence in the Nazon neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

By Pierre-richard Luxama And Evens Sanon, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2024 1:48 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2024 6:24 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Masses of residents fled a running battle Thursday between gang members and police in one of the few neighborhoods of Haiti’s capital that hadn’t already been fully taken over by gangs, as violence flared amid political turmoil.

Families frantically packed mattresses and furniture into cars and carried their belongings on their heads as they left the Solino neighborhood, one of a handful of areas in Port-au-Prince where a coalition of gangs, called Viv Ansanm, and police were locked in a violent firefight over the past several days.

“We barely made it out,” said 52-year-old Jean-Jean Pierre, who carrying his son in his arms as he fled the neighborhood with throngs of people. “I’ve lived here 40 years of my life and I’ve never seen it this bad.”

Violence has exploded in the capital since Sunday when Haiti’s transitional council created to restore democratic order fired the interim prime minister amid political infighting. The Caribbean nation hasn’t held an election since 2016, largely because of the gang violence.

Gangs like the Viv Ansanm coalition often seize on moments of political chaos to make power grabs like the one seen in Solino in recent days.

Gangs also largely shut down the country’s main airport by shooting a number of planes, wounding one flight attendant on Monday. The United Nations said that it documented 20 armed clashes in Port-au-Prince in just one day. The U.N. estimates that gangs control 85% of the city.

A U.N.-backed mission led by Kenyan police sent to subdue the gangs has been unable to quell the violence.

Pierre, the fleeing father, said he hasn’t seen any presence of the U.N.-backed mission in his neighborhood, and that he and his family don’t know where they’ll go. Other residents said gang members had forced them from their homes and burned their belongings.

“These gangs are more powerful than the police,” Pierre said.

The country’s new interim prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, has been largely silent about the violence since he was sworn in on Monday, but on Wednesday released a statement condemning the plane shootings. His office said that he ordered police to regain control of the airport and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, videos on social media have shown smoke rising up from the Solino area, as gunfire has echoed from the neighborhood’s streets in recent days.

While it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were fleeing the violence in Solino, it appeared that much of the neighborhood was emptying out.

Residents said that gang members had killed a police officer who was known as a community leader fighting back against the gangs. That killing also was reported by local media, though The Associated Press wasn’t able to confirm the death with authorities.

In October, the same gang coalition made a similar violent push into the Solino neighborhood, setting fire to homes and leaving many fleeing with all they could carry or calling radio stations to plead for help.

____

Megan Janetsky contributed to this report from Mexico City.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Pierre-richard Luxama And Evens Sanon, The Associated Press







