Police share body-cam footage of officer interaction during violent protest at Brampton temple

Brampton temple protest
Peel police released body-cam footage of an officer responding to disarm a protester at a recent gathering outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 14, 2024 9:37 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2024 10:00 am.

Peel Regional Police have shared body-cam footage of a police officer who was involved in an interaction with a protester when tensions rose on the grounds of a Hindu temple in Brampton earlier this month.

Officers were initially called to a large demonstration outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on The Gore Road on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show demonstrators holding banners in support of a separate Sikh country called Khalistan clashing with others, including some holding India’s national flag. That demonstration came after violent protests outside the same Brampton temple spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga.

The videos seem to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles in what appears to be the grounds surrounding the temple. Five people have been charged to date, with additional arrests anticipated.

Related:

“During the protest, it became apparent that tensions were escalating, and public safety became a concern,” Peel Regional Police wrote in a news release on Thursday. “For the safety of everyone present, a determination was made to seize any items that could be used as a weapon.”

Peel Regional Police said the force understands that the video “caused concern in the community,” and complaints about the officer’s conduct led to a review of the incident. PRP said it was determined that the officer shown in the video was attempting to disarm a protester who allegedly refused to surrender their weapon and “became confrontational.”

VIDEO

Peel Regional Police have launched a strategic investigative team who are analyzing hundreds of videos from the clashes in order to identify additional suspects. 

In response to the events, the Indian Consulate in Toronto suspended some of its diplomatic visits to process paperwork at places like religious temples.

Brampton’s city council passed a motion put forth by Mayor Patrick Brown that will aim to put an end to protests near places of worship. 

“Inspired by similar legislation passed in Vaughan, this bylaw would restrict protests at places of worship,” said Mayor Brown. “Whether you go to a mandir, a gurdwara, a mosque, a synagogue or a church, everyone deserves the right to pray free from violence, harassment and intimidation.”

With files from Denio Lourenco of CityNews

Top Stories

Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building
Man dead, another critically injured in Toronto double stabbing at apartment building

One man is dead, and another man is recovering in hospital in critical condition following a double stabbing at a Toronto apartment building. Authorities were called to the high-rise Toronto Community...

updated

23m ago

Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto
Taylor Swift: Everything you need to know to get around for her 6-show run in Toronto

Downtown Toronto will be crawling with Swifties as Taylor Swift heads north for the Eras Tour this week. Swift will perform six shows at Rogers Centre from Nov. 14-16 and 21-23, 2024. The City of Toronto...

23h ago

What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring with...
Toronto travel guide: What to see and do when visiting for Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts
Toronto travel guide: What to see and do when visiting for Taylor Swift Eras Tour concerts

With Taylor Swift fans coming for an Eras Tour concert at the Rogers Centre, tourism officials are hoping they'll explore Toronto and beyond.

