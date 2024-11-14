Peel Regional Police have shared body-cam footage of a police officer who was involved in an interaction with a protester when tensions rose on the grounds of a Hindu temple in Brampton earlier this month.

Officers were initially called to a large demonstration outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on The Gore Road on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show demonstrators holding banners in support of a separate Sikh country called Khalistan clashing with others, including some holding India’s national flag. That demonstration came after violent protests outside the same Brampton temple spilled over to two other locations in Mississauga.

The videos seem to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles in what appears to be the grounds surrounding the temple. Five people have been charged to date, with additional arrests anticipated.

“During the protest, it became apparent that tensions were escalating, and public safety became a concern,” Peel Regional Police wrote in a news release on Thursday. “For the safety of everyone present, a determination was made to seize any items that could be used as a weapon.”

Peel Regional Police said the force understands that the video “caused concern in the community,” and complaints about the officer’s conduct led to a review of the incident. PRP said it was determined that the officer shown in the video was attempting to disarm a protester who allegedly refused to surrender their weapon and “became confrontational.”

VIDEO

Peel Regional Police have launched a strategic investigative team who are analyzing hundreds of videos from the clashes in order to identify additional suspects.

In response to the events, the Indian Consulate in Toronto suspended some of its diplomatic visits to process paperwork at places like religious temples.

Brampton’s city council passed a motion put forth by Mayor Patrick Brown that will aim to put an end to protests near places of worship.

“Inspired by similar legislation passed in Vaughan, this bylaw would restrict protests at places of worship,” said Mayor Brown. “Whether you go to a mandir, a gurdwara, a mosque, a synagogue or a church, everyone deserves the right to pray free from violence, harassment and intimidation.”

With files from Denio Lourenco of CityNews