T-Day: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to start Toronto run as city braces for crush of fans

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints, in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 14, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 14, 2024 6:26 am.

TORONTO — Taylor Swift fans will converge on Toronto today as the Eras Tour settles in for a fortnight in the city.

Canadian Swifties have been waiting for this day for more than a year, after the pop star announced in August 2023 that she’d bring her record-breaking tour north of the border.

She’s due to perform six concerts over two weeks, drawing a crowd of 50,000 each night.

Some fans are coming to the city even without tickets, either in hopes of getting one at the last minute or to participate in one of the myriad Swift-themed events.

Those events include Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, which is being billed as a gathering place for ticketless Swifties to celebrate their fandom, a waiting area for parents whose kids are at the concerts and an indoor spot for ticketholders to hang out before their show.

Meanwhile, a number of streets will be restricted to local traffic on concert afternoons and evenings to accommodate the crowds heading into and out of the Rogers Centre, with some roadways being closed altogether around the shows’ end.

Dozens of buses and streetcars have been added to transit routes around the stadium, and Metrolinx, the agency for Ontario’s GO Transit system, has also added extra trips and extended hours in some regions to accommodate fans looking to travel home.

“We are preparing for something that would be akin to maybe the Beatles coming in the ‘60s,” said Toronto Transit Commission spokesman Stuart Green.

Crowds had already started forming Wednesday as fans lined up to buy merchandise, including $60 T-shirts, $30 tote bags and sweaters that ranged from $90 to $115. Some of those fans had long ago secured their tickets, while others were hoping for a last-minute miracle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man dead, another seriously injured in Toronto double stabbing
Man dead, another seriously injured in Toronto double stabbing

One man is dead, and another man is recovering in hospital with serious injuries in a double stabbing at a Toronto condominium. Authorities were called to the highrise building at 150 Dan Leckie Way...

1h ago

What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
What you can and can't bring to the Rogers Centre for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

With a barrage of Taylor Swift supporters expected in Toronto's downtown core for The Eras Tour, security measures will be heightened, leading to renewed questions about what concertgoers can bring with...
Taylor Swift's swing through Toronto, by the numbers
Taylor Swift's swing through Toronto, by the numbers

TORONTO — Just how big is the hype around Taylor Swift? Her swing through Toronto, set to begin Thursday, seems to be temporarily reshaping the city, with officials renaming Blue Jays Way to Taylor Swift...

3h ago

'Trying to exist': Local retailers on edge with Canada Post strike looming
'Trying to exist': Local retailers on edge with Canada Post strike looming

Small business owners are feeling anxious and uneasy about the potential for a Canada Post strike, which could begin on Friday. On Tuesday, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) gave Canada Post...

10m ago

