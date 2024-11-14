Tavares scores in OT as Maple Leafs rally to beat the Capitals 4-3

John Tavares Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) skates with the puck past Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin (38) and defenseman Matt Roy (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass).

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2024 5:20 am.

Mitch Marner tied it in the final minute of the third period, John Tavares scored the overtime winner and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Wednesday night.

William Nylander sparked the comeback with his goal with 4:09 left and set up Marner’s 6-on-4 power play goal with 47.8 seconds left in regulation with goaltender Joseph Woll pulled for an extra attacker and Washington’s Nic Dowd in the penalty box.

Nylander’s heroics came 24 hours after his turnover on the first shift put the Leafs on track to a dud of a shutout loss at home against Ottawa.

The Capitals led 3-1 on goals by Taylor Raddysh, Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas before a turnover by Tom Wilson ended with Nylander beating Logan Thompson. Dowd’s penalty became one mistake too many, and Washington lost for just the fifth time in 15 games this season.

Woll stopped 24 of the 27 shots he faced to help Toronto bounce back. Thompson had 31 saves and lost for the first time since Washington acquired him from Vegas last summer.

