Tropical Storm Sara threatens to bring flash floods and mudslides to Central America

This GOES-East GeoGolor satellite image taken Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at 1:03 p.m. EST and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Tropical Storm Sara. (CIRA/NOAA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 14, 2024 1:30 pm.

Last Updated November 14, 2024 2:00 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Sara formed Thursday in the Caribbean Sea and was expected to cause life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides across portions of Central America, including Honduras, forecasters said.

The storm is about 50 miles (85 kilometers) northeast of the east coast border between Honduras and Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Sustained winds were maxing out at nearly 40 mph (65 kph), with stronger gusts, as the storm moved west at about 12 mph (19 kph), the agency said.

The storm was expected to stall and meander near the coast of Honduras through the weekend, according to the agency. Heavy rain also is forecast for Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala and western Nicaragua.

The storm is expected to strengthen before approaching Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico early next week.

It was too soon to determine Friday morning what conditions the system could bring next week to portions of the eastern Gulf of Mexico, including Florida, the Florida Keys, and Cuba, the hurricane center said.

The Associated Press

