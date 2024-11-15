3 people arrested in drug trafficking and firearm investigation
Posted November 15, 2024 6:06 pm.
Toronto police arrested three people over the weekend in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation.
Officers allege that 24-year-old Jonathan Alcaraz Lozano of Toronto was involved in the trafficking of cocaine. He is facing up to 10 charges, including five counts of trafficking a Schedule I Substance, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.
Following his arrest, officers executed search warrants on two residences in the city and arrested two additional people.
Police have charged 18-year-old Jada Salsman and 29-year-old Reinaldo Nicholls with unauthorized possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and careless storage of a firearm, among other charges.
Salsman was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.
As a result of the investigation, police seized the following items:
- Approximately 76 grams of cocaine
- One Smith & Wesson 40 mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition
- An additional 36 rounds of ammunition
- A digital scale
- A cell phone