3 people arrested in drug trafficking and firearm investigation

Toronto police arrested three people over the weekend in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation.

Officers allege that 24-year-old Jonathan Alcaraz Lozano of Toronto was involved in the trafficking of cocaine. He is facing up to 10 charges, including five counts of trafficking a Schedule I Substance, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

Following his arrest, officers executed search warrants on two residences in the city and arrested two additional people.

Police have charged 18-year-old Jada Salsman and 29-year-old Reinaldo Nicholls with unauthorized possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and careless storage of a firearm, among other charges.

Salsman was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.

As a result of the investigation, police seized the following items: