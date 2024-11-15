Ben & Jerry’s lawsuit accuses parent company of censorship over Gaza

FILE - Two patrons enter the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream shop, July 20, 2021, in Burlington, Vt. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

By Lisa Rathke, The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2024 2:30 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 3:00 pm.

Ben & Jerry’s has sued its parent company Unilever accusing it of silencing the ice cream maker from making statements in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The complaint, filed Wednesday in federal court in New York, says the multinational conglomerate has failed to adhere to its contractural obligations with Ben & Jerry’s by threatening to dismantle the company’s independent board, sue board members, intimidate personnel and censor the company “from publicly voicing support for peace and refugee rights,” the lawsuit states.

London-based Unilever said in a statement that it rejects the claims made by Ben & Jerry’s social mission board. “We will defend our case very strongly,” it said.

Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry’s, a longtime supporter of progressive social causes, in 2000 but distanced itself from the ice cream maker’s decision in 2021 to halt sales in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.

When Ben & Jerry’s was sold, the companies agreed that the ice cream maker’s independent board would be free to pursue its social mission, including longstanding support for liberal causes on such things as racial justice, climate action, LGBTQ rights and campaign finance reform. But Unilever would have the final word on financial and operational decisions.

Unilever then announced in July 2022 that it was selling its interest in the Vermont ice cream maker to its Israeli licensee, which would market Ben & Jerry’s products with Hebrew and Arabic labels in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. Ben & Jerry’s tried to block the plan in court but failed.

After months of negotiations, Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever entered into a settlement agreement, in which Unilever must respect the board’s responsibility over the ice cream maker’s social mission and brand integrity, and “work in good faith with the Independent Board to ensure that both are protected and furthered,” the lawsuit states.

Ben & Jerry’s has been muzzled by Unilever in four attempts to speak out publicly against the war in Gaza with calls “for peace and a permanent and immediate ceasefire,” support for U.S. college students protesting the war and for the end of U.S. military aid to Israel, the lawsuit states.

“Unilever has repeatedly failed to recognize and respect the Independent Board’s primary responsibility over Ben & Jerry’s Social Mission and Brand Integrity, including threatening Ben & Jerry’s personnel should the company speak regarding issues which Unilever prefers to censor,” the ice cream maker said in the lawsuit. “The Independent Board initiates this litigation to protect Ben & Jerry’s three-part mission from Unilever’s unilateral erosion and to safeguard the company from Unilever’s repeated overreaches.”

In March, Unilever announced that it was cutting 7,500 jobs and spinning off its ice cream business to reduce costs and boost profits.

Lisa Rathke, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message...

1h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

19m ago

'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election
'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election. The new ad shows the premier driving...

1h ago

Top Stories

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message...

1h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

19m ago

'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election
'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election. The new ad shows the premier driving...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Swifties flock to Taylgate ‘24 for ultimate fan experience
Swifties flock to Taylgate ‘24 for ultimate fan experience

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre was flooded with Taylor Swift fans ahead of the first Eras show in the city. Jazan Grewal spoke with the swifties at Taylgate ‘24.

16h ago

3:09
Toronto rolls out Taylor Swift Eras Tour plan for concerts
Toronto rolls out Taylor Swift Eras Tour plan for concerts

The City of Toronto and the Toronto Police Service have rolled out a long-anticipated plan to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:49
Swifties take over Toronto
Swifties take over Toronto

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Swifties ahead of her first of six shows at the Rogers Centre.

21h ago

0:42
WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Toronto
WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Toronto

A police escort ushers Taylor Swift's motorcade into Toronto as she prepares to play the first of six shows at the Rogers Centre starting Thursday night.

23h ago

2:25
Youth wanted in April murder among those arrested in Queen St. shootout
Youth wanted in April murder among those arrested in Queen St. shootout

Police have charged eight of 23 people arrested in Monday's shootout in the city's west end including a 16-year-old who faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in Etobicoke back in April.

More Videos