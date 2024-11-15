Canadian Tire selling industrial property in Brampton, Ont., for $258 million

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell an industrial property in the Greater Toronto Area for $258 million. A Canadian Tire logo is displayed on a store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2024 11:19 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 11:58 am.

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has signed a deal to sell an industrial property in the Greater Toronto Area for $258 million.

The company says the property in Brampton, Ont., includes 1.5 million square feet of industrial real estate that is no longer needed as a result of supply chain investments and consolidation in recent years.

The deal to sell the property comes after a competitive bid process launched in the first quarter of 2024.

Canadian Tire says the sale will result in a pre-tax gain of approximately $240 million on closing and will be treated as a normalizing item.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company says proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce debt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC.A)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

More than 50,000 Canada Post workers officially on strike, says union
More than 50,000 Canada Post workers officially on strike, says union

The 55,000 Canada Post workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are on strike, the union says.

updated

1h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

4m ago

Taylor Swift ignites crowd at Rogers Centre in first of 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift ignites crowd at Rogers Centre in first of 6 Toronto shows

Taylor Swift hit the stage in Toronto for her first show Thursday night, and the first Eras Tour stop in Canada, greeting a sold-out crowd in a signature glittery bodysuit as Swifties rejoiced with both...

2h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

TORONTO — Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being...

15m ago

