Ex-Ontario MPP Randy Hillier sees ‘Freedom Convoy’-related charges stayed over delays

Ontario independant MPP Randy Hillier speaks to anti-lockdown protesters at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto in 2020.
Ontario independant MPP Randy Hillier speaks to anti-lockdown protesters at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday November 26, 2020.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2024 3:42 pm.

The criminal charges against former Ontario legislator Randy Hillier related to his participation in the “Freedom Convoy” protest have been stayed after a judge ruled his case had taken too long.

Hillier was charged in March 2022 with nine offences connected to his role in the demonstrations early that year, in which protesters gridlocked downtown Ottawa in protest of COVID-19 pandemic measures and the federal government.

The charges include assaulting a peace officer, mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Hillier, who represented an Ottawa-area riding in the provincial legislature from 2007 to 2022, chose to be tried before a judge and jury in Ontario Superior Court, and a four-week trial was set to begin in January.

The Supreme Court of Canada has set mandatory time limits for court cases, with a 30-month cap for those being heard in Superior Court.

In a ruling released Thursday, Superior Court Justice Kerry McVey found the case had gone over the maximum threshold, spanning 31 months and 13 days after deducting delays caused by the defence and exceptional circumstances.

