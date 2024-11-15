Federal government overestimating immigration impact on housing gap: PBO

New home construction is seen in the Barrhaven neighbourhood of Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2024 1:11 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 3:17 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government is overestimating the impact its cuts to immigration will have on the country’s housing shortage, the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer said in a new report.

In the analysis published Friday, the PBO said its projections still indicate the country’s housing gap should fall by 45 per cent, assuming the Liberal government’s own population projections in its immigration plan are accurate.

The PBO isn’t entirely convinced they are, saying “we judge that there is significant risk” to the demographic projections the government made in its 2025-2027 immigration levels plan.

The PBO cautioned its model assumed some non-permanent residents, whose permits or visas would expire and not be renewed under the new plan — will actually leave the country.

“Both our estimated reduction in household formation and the housing gap under the (immigration levels plan) are uncertain and likely represent upper-bound estimates,” the PBO warned.

In October, the Liberal government announced it was cutting the number of permanent residents allowed into the country over the next three years.

The plan expects to see Canada’s population decline by 0.2 per cent in 2025 and 2026, marking the first time Canada would see an annual decline in population, the PBO said.

The PBO now estimates Canada needs to build another 1.2 million homes by 2030 to close the housing gap.

In its report Friday morning, the PBO said the revised immigration plan will reduce that gap by 534,000 units — or 45 per cent — by 2030.

The government’s projections factoring in its new immigration targets suggested the new population estimates would reduce demand for housing by 670,000 units by 2027, well above the PBO’s estimates and three years earlier than the PBO’s timeline.

“This difference likely reflects several factors, such as the assumed age, region and household structure of the (non-permanent resident) outflows projected under the (immigration levels plan), as well as the time horizon and counterfactual population projection,” the PBO wrote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message...

1h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

22m ago

'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election
'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election. The new ad shows the premier driving...

1h ago

Top Stories

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message...

1h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

22m ago

'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election
'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election. The new ad shows the premier driving...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Swifties flock to Taylgate ‘24 for ultimate fan experience
Swifties flock to Taylgate ‘24 for ultimate fan experience

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre was flooded with Taylor Swift fans ahead of the first Eras show in the city. Jazan Grewal spoke with the swifties at Taylgate ‘24.

16h ago

3:09
Toronto rolls out Taylor Swift Eras Tour plan for concerts
Toronto rolls out Taylor Swift Eras Tour plan for concerts

The City of Toronto and the Toronto Police Service have rolled out a long-anticipated plan to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:49
Swifties take over Toronto
Swifties take over Toronto

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Swifties ahead of her first of six shows at the Rogers Centre.

21h ago

0:42
WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Toronto
WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Toronto

A police escort ushers Taylor Swift's motorcade into Toronto as she prepares to play the first of six shows at the Rogers Centre starting Thursday night.

23h ago

2:25
Youth wanted in April murder among those arrested in Queen St. shootout
Youth wanted in April murder among those arrested in Queen St. shootout

Police have charged eight of 23 people arrested in Monday's shootout in the city's west end including a 16-year-old who faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in Etobicoke back in April.

More Videos