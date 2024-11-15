General Motors lays off about 1,000 workers, cutting costs to compete in a crowded automobile market

FILE - The Chevrolet logo is seen at a new and used vehicles dealership in Palatine, Ill., on March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2024 11:47 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 12:36 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is laying off about 1,000 workers worldwide, shedding costs as it tries to compete in a crowded global automobile market.

The workers, mostly white collar, were notified about the decisions early Friday. The company confirmed the layoffs in a statement but gave few details.

“We need to optimize for speed and excellence,” the statement said. “This includes operating with efficiency, ensuring we have the right team structure and focusing on our top priorities.”

In Canada, a small number of workers were affected, the automaker said in an email.

“We do not have specifics to share; here in Canada, the reductions impacted a small number of our Canadian team,” said Natalie Nankil, director of corporate and internal communications at GM Canada.

GM and other automakers have been navigating an uncertain transition to electric vehicles both in the U.S. and worldwide, trying to figure out where to invest capital and how fast the switch will happen.

The company has had to develop and update gas-powered models while investing in EV battery and assembly plants as well as minerals and other parts for the next generation of electric vehicles.

Through September, U.S. new EV sales are up 7.2% to about 936,000, according to Motorintelligence.com. That’s slower growth than the 47% increase in 2023. But EV sales this year are likely to surpass last year’s record of 1.19 million, and the EV share of new vehicle sales this year is 7.9%, up from 7.6% last year.

GM has about 150,000 employees worldwide, with the largest group at its technical center in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan. The company had 76,000 white-collar workers worldwide at the end of last year.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said last month that GM is on track to reach its goal of cutting $2 billion in fixed costs by the end of this year.

Last April, about 5,000 GM white-collar workers at General Motors took the company’s buyout offers, which the automaker said at the time was enough to avoid layoffs.

The company offered buyouts to white-collar workers with at least five years of service, and global executives who have been with the company at least two years.

At the time GM said it couldn’t completely rule out layoffs in the future, saying that “involuntary separations are not a consideration at this point.”

____

This story has been corrected to say that GM had 76,000 white-collar workers at the end of last year.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message...

12m ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

16m ago

'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election
'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election. The new ad shows the premier driving...

11m ago

Top Stories

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message...

12m ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

16m ago

'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election
'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election. The new ad shows the premier driving...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Swifties flock to Taylgate ‘24 for ultimate fan experience
Swifties flock to Taylgate ‘24 for ultimate fan experience

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre was flooded with Taylor Swift fans ahead of the first Eras show in the city. Jazan Grewal spoke with the swifties at Taylgate ‘24.

14h ago

3:09
Toronto rolls out Taylor Swift Eras Tour plan for concerts
Toronto rolls out Taylor Swift Eras Tour plan for concerts

The City of Toronto and the Toronto Police Service have rolled out a long-anticipated plan to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:49
Swifties take over Toronto
Swifties take over Toronto

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Swifties ahead of her first of six shows at the Rogers Centre.

19h ago

0:42
WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Toronto
WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Toronto

A police escort ushers Taylor Swift's motorcade into Toronto as she prepares to play the first of six shows at the Rogers Centre starting Thursday night.

21h ago

2:25
Youth wanted in April murder among those arrested in Queen St. shootout
Youth wanted in April murder among those arrested in Queen St. shootout

Police have charged eight of 23 people arrested in Monday's shootout in the city's west end including a 16-year-old who faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in Etobicoke back in April.

More Videos