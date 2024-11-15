Italian hotel manager rejects Israeli couple’s reservation, accusing Israeli people of ‘genocide’

Hotel Garni Ongaro
Hotel Garni Ongaro as seen in this Google Maps photo. GOOGLE

By Giada Zampano, The Associated Press

Posted November 15, 2024 8:52 am.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 10:38 am.

ROME (AP) — The manager of a small hotel in northern Italy refused a reservation made by an Israeli couple, accusing Israeli people of being “responsible for genocide.” Jewish groups decried the incident as an example of antisemitism.

The couple had booked two nights for the beginning of November at the Hotel Garni Ongaro in Selva di Cadore, a mountain village surrounded by the Dolomites, using the Booking.com online reservation platform.

A day before their departure, they received a message from the hotel’s staff: “Good morning. We inform you that the Israeli people as those responsible for genocide are not welcome customers in our structure.”

The hotel manager then invited the tourists to cancel their reservation, adding they “would be happy to grant free cancellation.” The manager has since closed his Facebook profile, and he wasn’t immediately available for comment.

“I feel infinite sadness for the ignorance shown by certain people,” Dario Calimani, the president of the Jewish Community of Venice, said on Thursday. “When you don’t agree with what Israel does, you spread hatred against all Israelis.”

The incident caught the attention of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which has confirmed they were investigating the matter.

Booking.com said Friday that it had removed the hotel from its platform.

“We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind and in the rare event that we are alerted to discriminatory behavior from a property, we investigate immediately and will remove the listing from our platform, just as we have done in this instance,” the travel site said in an email sent to The Associated Press.

The Veneto region governor, Luca Zaia, dubbed the incident as “extremely serious.”

“I feel deeply disturbed and I’m shocked by what has happened,” he said. “Veneto must guarantee its doors are open to all.”

Incidents of antisemitism have increased in Italy to about 80 or 90 a week in the last year, from about 30 a week before the war in Gaza started, the Antisemitism Observatory reported.

Last month, a mural depicting a survivor of last year’s Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people in Israel, was vandalized in Milan.

More than 43,000 people have been killed in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, more than half of them women and children, according to Palestinian health officials, who don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants when recording the deaths.

Word of the hotel incident came on the same day that former hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their relatives met at the Vatican with Pope Francis.

Sharone Lifshitz, whose father remains a hostage after her mother was freed last year, responded to a request for comment, saying it was wrong to consider all Israelis as agents of the Israeli government, just as it would be wrong to consider all Americans as agents of the U.S. government. The tendency to do that, she added, was a sign of antisemitism.

“Not all people agree with the current government of Italy, and yet I don’t think the people of Italy traveling the world would be subjected personally as individuals to the actions of their government,” she said.

“The government of Israel does many things that I personally and absolutely and categorically don’t agree with as an individual … and yet we are taken as agents of our government,” she said. “I think antisemitism and the inability of many people to separate individuals from the state seems to be very much connected to the people of Israel and to Jewish people.”

___

Nicole Winfield contributed to this report.

Giada Zampano, The Associated Press

Top Stories

More than 50,000 Canada Post workers officially on strike, says union
More than 50,000 Canada Post workers officially on strike, says union

The 55,000 Canada Post workers represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are on strike, the union says.

updated

1h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1m ago

Taylor Swift ignites crowd at Rogers Centre in first of 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift ignites crowd at Rogers Centre in first of 6 Toronto shows

Taylor Swift hit the stage in Toronto for her first show Thursday night, and the first Eras Tour stop in Canada, greeting a sold-out crowd in a signature glittery bodysuit as Swifties rejoiced with both...

2h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

TORONTO — Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being...

20m ago

