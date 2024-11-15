Jann Arden goes back to the ’90s, singing TLC, Seal and Robyn on new covers album

<p>Canadian singer and actress Jann Arden speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette</p>

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2024 2:04 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 2:25 pm.

TORONTO — Jann Arden is digging into her box of old cassette tapes for a new album of covers.

The Calgary-based singer-songwriter says she’s putting her spin on a selection of 1990s hits, including TLC’s “Waterfalls,” Seal’s “Crazy” and Robyn’s “Show Me Love.”

The 11-track album is called “Mixtape” and will feature Arden’s takes on other radio favourites of the period, including Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer,” the La’s “There She Goes,” Joan Osborne’s “One of Us” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.”

She teased the project on Friday by releasing the first single, her version of Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be.”

Arden became a staple of Canadian radio with her 1994 hits “Could I Be Your Girl” and “Insensitive.” She’s since won eight Juno Awards and published several books, as well as hosted television events and starred in her own sitcom.

“Mixtape” is set for release on Jan. 31, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message...

1h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

23m ago

'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election
'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election. The new ad shows the premier driving...

1h ago

Top Stories

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message...

1h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

23m ago

'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election
'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election. The new ad shows the premier driving...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Swifties flock to Taylgate ‘24 for ultimate fan experience
Swifties flock to Taylgate ‘24 for ultimate fan experience

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre was flooded with Taylor Swift fans ahead of the first Eras show in the city. Jazan Grewal spoke with the swifties at Taylgate ‘24.

16h ago

3:09
Toronto rolls out Taylor Swift Eras Tour plan for concerts
Toronto rolls out Taylor Swift Eras Tour plan for concerts

The City of Toronto and the Toronto Police Service have rolled out a long-anticipated plan to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:49
Swifties take over Toronto
Swifties take over Toronto

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn speaks with Swifties ahead of her first of six shows at the Rogers Centre.

21h ago

0:42
WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Toronto
WATCH: Taylor Swift arrives in Toronto

A police escort ushers Taylor Swift's motorcade into Toronto as she prepares to play the first of six shows at the Rogers Centre starting Thursday night.

23h ago

2:25
Youth wanted in April murder among those arrested in Queen St. shootout
Youth wanted in April murder among those arrested in Queen St. shootout

Police have charged eight of 23 people arrested in Monday's shootout in the city's west end including a 16-year-old who faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a man in Etobicoke back in April.

More Videos