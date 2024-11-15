Joly, Blinken push to get B.C. river treaty through Congress before Trump government

Top officials in both Canada and the United States are pushing for the need to finalize the Columbia River Treaty to manage water flowing between the two countries before the administration change in America. Water spills over the Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, which runs along the Washington and Oregon state line, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jessie Wardarski

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 15, 2024 2:52 pm.

Last Updated November 15, 2024 3:16 pm.

LIMA — Top officials in both Canada and the United States are pushing for the need to finalize the Columbia River Treaty to manage water flowing between the two countries before the administration change in America.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly told reporters in Lima, Peru, that much can be accomplished to get the treaty passed through Congress before president-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Joly is attending an APEC meeting in Peru and says she met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday to discuss the importance of a clear agreement between the two countries on water management on the West Coast.

Blinken says in a statement that he “reiterated the need for the United States and Canada to finalize a modernized Columbia River Treaty” during their meeting.

In June, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden announced an agreement in principle to modernize the treaty, which Trudeau said would allow continued flood-risk management and co-operation on hydro power on the river.

At a news conference in September, Trump claimed that Canada had “essentially a very large faucet” that was sending water into the Pacific Ocean, but that it could be turned around to send water “right into Los Angeles” to help with natural disasters.

The Columbia River runs through British Columbia and down into the states of Washington and Oregon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message...

1h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

1h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

23m ago

'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election
'Listening and getting it done': New Ford ad signals potential hot-button issues in next election

The latest Progressive Conservative party ad featuring Premier Doug Ford could signal what hot-button issues the party plans to run on in the next provincial election. The new ad shows the premier driving...

1h ago

