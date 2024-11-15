Ontario to ban name changes for sex offenders, solicitor general says

Ontario plans to ban registered sex offenders from changing their names.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says those who are on the provincial sex offender registry will no longer be allowed to legally change their name once new legislation is passed.

“While there are safeguards currently in place, this proposed change would make it easier for police to monitor sex offenders and prevent them from using a new identity to commit new crimes,” the government said in a release on Friday.

Kerzner says his government’s planned changes to Christopher’s Law would also require registered sex offenders to disclose their email and social-media accounts, and report any changes to their usernames.

Offenders would also face stricter travel rules, including a requirement to report new passports or driver’s licences.

“This will strengthen the Ontario Sex Offender Registry and better equip our police service members to prevent, investigate, and solve crimes, especially in today’s increasingly digital environment,” said Mark Baxter, the president of the Police Association of Ontario. “Providing law enforcement with timely access to critical information on offenders enables our members to do more to keep communities safe and respond effectively to the complexities of modern crime.”

Christopher’s Law is named for 11-year-old Christopher Stephenson, who was murdered by a convicted sex offender on Father’s Day in 1998.

His father, Jim Stephenson, says the changes will help police solve sex crimes and protect vulnerable children.