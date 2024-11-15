Shots fired at Uxbridge home, police seek suspects

Durham police
A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser in this undated image. Photo: DRPS file.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 15, 2024 5:20 pm.


Durham police are looking for suspects who were involved in an early morning shooting on Friday.

Officers say they were called to the area of Deer Ridge Road and Goodwood Road just before 5:00 a.m.

According to police, an unknown number of suspects were inside a vehicle and opened fire on a residence before fleeing the area.

When the police arrived at the scene, they located numerous shell casings. An investigation later found that the house and garage were struck by several bullets.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough
4 people in hospital after police chase in Scarborough

Four people are in hospital after a police chase in Scarborough early Friday morning. Toronto police say an individual called police after receiving a “concerning message” from a friend. The message...

4h ago

Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail
Canada Post workers are on strike. Here's what you need to know about your mail

Workers at Canada Post went on strike Friday in a move that is expected to create delays and other disruptions to mail and parcel delivery — just as the Crown corporation prepares for what's typically...

4h ago

Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190
Reports of Taylor Swift scams likely run by "well-organized" fraudsters climbs to 190

Taylor Swift fans eager to score a last-minute ticket should be on alert for scams run by "well-organized" fraudsters. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says the number of reports of people being ripped...

3h ago

3 people arrested in drug trafficking and firearm investigation
3 people arrested in drug trafficking and firearm investigation

Toronto police arrested three people over the weekend in connection with a drug trafficking and firearm investigation. Officers allege that 24-year-old Jonathan Alcaraz Lozano of Toronto was involved...

25m ago

