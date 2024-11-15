Shots fired at Uxbridge home, police seek suspects



Durham police are looking for suspects who were involved in an early morning shooting on Friday.

Officers say they were called to the area of Deer Ridge Road and Goodwood Road just before 5:00 a.m.

According to police, an unknown number of suspects were inside a vehicle and opened fire on a residence before fleeing the area.

When the police arrived at the scene, they located numerous shell casings. An investigation later found that the house and garage were struck by several bullets.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and say there is no risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.