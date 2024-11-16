1 dead, 1 seriously injured after being struck by alleged impaired driver in Niagara Falls

One woman is dead and another is seriously injured after being struck by an alleged impaired driver in Niagara Falls overnight.

Niagara police say that just after 12:30 a.m. they were called to Drummond Road near Barker Street where they found two women lying on the road after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say a 44-year-old Niagara Falls woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 31-year-old Niagara Falls woman was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police were then alerted to a crash about a block south on Culp Street. They found a man behind the wheel of a grey Acura that had struck two parked cars.

Evidence from that scene linked the vehicle and driver to the hit-and-run on Drummond Road.

John Franco Bonaldo, 31, of Niagara Falls is facing five charges including failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, operation while impaired causing death, and operation while impaired exceeding blood alcohol content.