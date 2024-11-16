Eight killed and 17 injured after knife attack at a vocational school in China

Map of China
Map of China. GOOGLE

By The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2024 1:36 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2024 1:58 pm.

BEIJING (AP) — Eight people were killed and 17 others injured after a stabbing attack at a vocational school in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi on Saturday night, local police said.

The attack occurred at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Yixing county at around 18:30 local time on Saturday, the Yixing police said in a statement.

The suspect, a 21-year old male student surnamed Xu, was detained on site.

Police said Wu had failed his examinations and could not graduate, and that he was dissatisfied about his pay at an internship. He decided to vent his frustrations via the attack, the statement said.

This is the second deadly attack within a week after a man drove his car into people at a sports facility in the southern city of Zhuhai, leaving 35 people dead and injured 43 others.

China has seen a number of attacks in which suspects appear to target members of the public at random.

In October, a man was detained after he allegedly attacked children with a knife at a school in Beijing. Five people were wounded.

In September, three people were killed in a knife attack in a Shanghai supermarket, and 15 others were injured. Police said at the time that the suspect had personal financial disputes and came to Shanghai to “vent his anger.”

The same month, a Japanese schoolboy died after being stabbed on his way to school in the southern city of Shenzhen.

Top Stories

An Indian family froze to death crossing the Canada-US border, a perilous trip becoming more common
An Indian family froze to death crossing the Canada-US border, a perilous trip becoming more common

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On the last night of their lives, Jagdish Patel, his wife and their two young children tried to slip into the U.S. across a near-empty stretch of the Canadian border. Wind chills...

8h ago

Trudeau promotes Canadian nuclear reactors at APEC summit in response to increased global demand for electricity
Trudeau promotes Canadian nuclear reactors at APEC summit in response to increased global demand for electricity

LIMA, PERU - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is using meetings with Asia-Pacific leaders in Peru to promote Canadian nuclear reactors as a response to expected increases in global demand for electricity.  Speaking...

3h ago

Chief electoral officer proposes legislative changes to crack down on deepfakes
Chief electoral officer proposes legislative changes to crack down on deepfakes

OTTAWA — Canada's elections chief wants a ban on the misrepresentation of candidates and other key players in the electoral process through manipulation of their voice or image without consent. The...

8h ago

Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since Oct. 1 invasion, Lebanese media say
Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since Oct. 1 invasion, Lebanese media say

BEIRUT (AP) —Israeli ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since they invaded six weeks ago before pulling back Saturday after battles with Hezbollah militants, Lebanese state media reported. The...

2h ago

