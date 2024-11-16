Young child struck by a vehicle near the Rogers Centre

Toronto police say a young child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were struck by vehicle on Saturday evening.

The collision happened in the Entertainment District around Front Street and John Street just before 8:30 p.m.

That’s near the Rogers Centre where thousands of fans have flocked to see pop star Taylor Swift perform the final leg of her Eras Tour.

Three people were assessed at the scene.

No other details have been provided.