Young child struck by a vehicle near the Rogers Centre

Photo shows a damaged stroller at the scene of a collision. (Karim Islam/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 16, 2024 9:59 pm.

Last Updated November 16, 2024 10:09 pm.

Toronto police say a young child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were struck by vehicle on Saturday evening.

The collision happened in the Entertainment District around Front Street and John Street just before 8:30 p.m.

That’s near the Rogers Centre where thousands of fans have flocked to see pop star Taylor Swift perform the final leg of her Eras Tour.

Three people were assessed at the scene.

No other details have been provided.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man charged with murder after double stabbing at Fort York apartment building
Man charged with murder after double stabbing at Fort York apartment building

A man has been charged with second degree murder following a double stabbing inside a Toronto apartment earlier this week. Authorities were called to the high-rise Toronto Community Housing building...

3h ago

Pedestrian killed in Scarborough collision
Pedestrian killed in Scarborough collision

Toronto police say a pedestrian has been pronounced dead after they were struck by a driver in a vehicle. Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Silver Maple Gate in Scarborough...

1h ago

Trudeau pledges to help Toronto's struggling Santa Claus parade
Trudeau pledges to help Toronto's struggling Santa Claus parade

Toronto’s Santa Claus parade is gearing up to celebrate its 120th anniversary, but the organization says “growing inflationary and operational costs” have put the future of the parade in jeopardy. The...

1h ago

Taylor Swift displays land acknowledgement at Toronto concerts
Taylor Swift displays land acknowledgement at Toronto concerts

Pop star Taylor Swift took a moment to recognize Indigenous people with a land acknowledgement at her Toronto concerts this week. Swift kicked off the final leg of her long-running Eras Tour at the...

18m ago

Top Stories

Man charged with murder after double stabbing at Fort York apartment building
Man charged with murder after double stabbing at Fort York apartment building

A man has been charged with second degree murder following a double stabbing inside a Toronto apartment earlier this week. Authorities were called to the high-rise Toronto Community Housing building...

3h ago

Pedestrian killed in Scarborough collision
Pedestrian killed in Scarborough collision

Toronto police say a pedestrian has been pronounced dead after they were struck by a driver in a vehicle. Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Silver Maple Gate in Scarborough...

1h ago

Trudeau pledges to help Toronto's struggling Santa Claus parade
Trudeau pledges to help Toronto's struggling Santa Claus parade

Toronto’s Santa Claus parade is gearing up to celebrate its 120th anniversary, but the organization says “growing inflationary and operational costs” have put the future of the parade in jeopardy. The...

1h ago

Taylor Swift displays land acknowledgement at Toronto concerts
Taylor Swift displays land acknowledgement at Toronto concerts

Pop star Taylor Swift took a moment to recognize Indigenous people with a land acknowledgement at her Toronto concerts this week. Swift kicked off the final leg of her long-running Eras Tour at the...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Taylor Swift shines bright on night 2 of Eras tour in Toronto
Taylor Swift shines bright on night 2 of Eras tour in Toronto

Night 2 of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour saw another sold-out crowd with fans wearing their friendship bracelets and sparkly outfits that reflected their favourite Swift era. Jazan Grewal spoke with some Swifties outside outside the Rogers Centre.

21h ago

1:54
Teens arrested after police pursuit and crash
Teens arrested after police pursuit and crash

Two people have been arrested in an alleged kidnapping incident in Scarborough. The arrests come after a brief police chase early this morning that sent four people to a hospital. Catalina Gillies has the details.

23h ago

2:34
Calm weekend weather before a potential storm
Calm weekend weather before a potential storm

A potential storm system could bring wind and rain to Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:10
Tears, cheers and celebrating at Taylor Swifts Era's tour
Tears, cheers and celebrating at Taylor Swifts Era's tour

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans before and after Taylor Swifts Era's Tour concert in Toronto.
2:38
Canada Post strike begins ahead of busy holiday season
Canada Post strike begins ahead of busy holiday season

Thousands of Canada Post workers have walked off the job just ahead of the holiday rush after negotiations hit a rough patch. Caryn Ceolin has more from the picket lines in Mississauga.

More Videos