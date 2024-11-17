Hezbollah’s spokesman killed in rare Israeli strike on central Beirut, official says

A woman mourns over the bodies of victims from an Israeli airstrike outside a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza, Sunday Nov. 17, 2024. Palestinian medical officials reported Sunday that Israeli strikes overnight killed 12 people in Central Gaza. One child and five women were counted among them.(AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Fadi Tawil, Bassem Mroue And Natalie Melzer, The Associated Press

Posted November 17, 2024 2:58 am.

Last Updated November 17, 2024 8:26 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — A rare Israeli airstrike on central Beirut killed Hezbollah’s chief spokesman on Sunday, an official with the militant group said. Earlier, Israeli strikes killed at least 12 people in the Gaza Strip, officials said, where Israel has been at war with the Palestinian Hamas for over a year.

The latest in a series of targeted killings of senior Hezbollah officials came as Lebanese officials were considering a United States-led cease-fire proposal. Israel also bombed several buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs, where Hezbollah has long been headquartered, after warning people to evacuate.

Mohammed Afif, the head of media relations for Hezbollah, was killed in a strike on the Arab socialist Baath party’s office in central Beirut, according to a Hezbollah official who was not authorized to brief reporters and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

Afif had remained especially visible after the eruption of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah in September and the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was also targeted by an Israeli airstrike. Last month, Afif had hastily wrapped up a press conference in Beirut ahead of Israeli strikes.

A rare strike on central Beirut

An Associated Press photographer at the scene of Sunday’s strike saw four lifeless bodies and four wounded people, but there was no official word on the toll. People could be seen fleeing the neighborhood. There was no comment from the Israeli military.

“I was asleep and awoke from the sound of the strike, and people screaming, and cars and gunfire,” said Suheil Halabi, who witnessed the strike. “I was startled, honestly. This is the first time I experience it so close.”

The last Israeli strike in central Beirut was on Oct. 10, when 22 people were killed in strikes on two locations.

Hezbollah began firing rockets, missiles and drones into Israel the day after Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack ignited the war in Gaza. Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes in Lebanon and the conflict steadily escalated, erupting into all-out war in September. Israeli forces invaded Lebanon on Oct. 1.

Hezbollah has continued to fire dozens of projectiles into Israel each day and has expanded their range to the central part of the country. A rocket barrage on the northern city of Haifa on Saturday damaged a synagogue and wounded two civilians.

More than 3,400 people have been killed in Lebanon, according to the country’s Health Ministry, and over 1.2 million driven from their homes. It is not known how many of the dead are Hezbollah fighters.

On the Israeli side, Hezbollah’s aerial attacks have killed at least 76 people, including 31 soldiers, and caused some 60,000 people to flee from communities in the north.

Overnight strikes in central Gaza kill 12

Israeli strikes killed six people in Nuseirat and another four in Bureij, two built-up refugee camps in central Gaza dating back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

Another two people were killed in a strike on Gaza’s main north-south highway, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah, which received all 12 bodies.

The war between Israel and Hamas began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7. last year, killing about 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting around 250 others. Around 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, about a third of them believed to be dead.

The Health Ministry in Gaza says around 43,800 Palestinians have been killed in the war. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but has said women and children make up more than half the fatalities.

Around 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million Palestinians have been displaced, and large areas of the territory have been flattened by Israeli bombardment and ground operations.

Israeli police arrest 3 after flares fired at Netanyahu’s home

Israeli police meanwhile arrested three suspects after flares were fired at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in the coastal city of Caesarea.

Netanyahu and his family were not at the residence when two flares were fired at it overnight, and there were no injuries, authorities said. A drone launched by Hezbollah struck the residence last month, also when Netanyahu and his family were away.

The police did not provide details about the suspects behind the flares, but officials pointed to domestic political critics of Netanyahu. Israel’s largely ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, condemned the incident and warned against “an escalation of the violence in the public sphere.”

Netanyahu has faced months of mass protests. Critics blaming him for the security and intelligence failures that allowed the Oct. 7 attack to happen and for not reaching a deal with Hamas to release scores of hostages still held inside Gaza. Israelis rallied again in the city of Tel Aviv on Saturday night to demand a cease-fire deal to return them.

Israeli minister looks to revive polarizing judiciary overhaul

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin seized on the flare attack on Netanyahu’s home to call for a revival of his plans to overhaul the Israeli judiciary, which had sparked months of mass protests before the war.

“The time has come to provide full support for the restoration of the justice system and the law enforcement systems, and to put an end to anarchy, rampage, refusal, and attempts to harm the prime minister,” he said in a statement.

Supporters said the judiciary changes aim to strengthen democracy by circumscribing the authority of unelected judges and turning over more powers to elected officials. Opponents see the overhaul as a power grab by Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges and for an assault on a key watchdog.

Many Israelis believe the fierce internal divisions caused by the attempted overhaul had weakened the country and its military ahead of the Hamas assault.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said in a post on X that he “strongly condemns” the firing of flares at Netanyahu’s home while blasting Levin’s proposal.

“Levin should go home with rest of this irresponsible government,” Lapid wrote. “We will not let him turn Israel into an undemocratic state.”

___

Melzer reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Associated Press reporters Wafaa Shurafa in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, and Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut contributed.

___

Find more of AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Fadi Tawil, Bassem Mroue And Natalie Melzer, The Associated Press























Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in custody as police investigate Oshawa homicide
Man in custody as police investigate Oshawa homicide

A man is in custody as police investigate a homicide in Oshawa. In a social media post on Sunday, Durham police say they were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue south of King Street East where they...

34m ago

Woman, 94, critically injured after struck by driver in Scarborough
Woman, 94, critically injured after struck by driver in Scarborough

A 94-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a driver in Scarborough. Police say the woman was crossing from the south side of Sheppard Avenue East to the north side near...

14m ago

October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend
October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend

TORONTO — The latest inflation reading due out Tuesday from Statistics Canada is expected to show a slight uptick for the month of October — but economists say the measure is still on a longer-term...

1h ago

Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps
Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps

OTTAWA — If no political party is willing to say uncle, the drawn-out stalemate in the House of Commons is heading for an unprecedented situation that could amount to a tacit lack of confidence in the...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man in custody as police investigate Oshawa homicide
Man in custody as police investigate Oshawa homicide

A man is in custody as police investigate a homicide in Oshawa. In a social media post on Sunday, Durham police say they were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue south of King Street East where they...

34m ago

Woman, 94, critically injured after struck by driver in Scarborough
Woman, 94, critically injured after struck by driver in Scarborough

A 94-year-old woman is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a driver in Scarborough. Police say the woman was crossing from the south side of Sheppard Avenue East to the north side near...

14m ago

October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend
October inflation expected to show mild bump up despite longer-term downward trend

TORONTO — The latest inflation reading due out Tuesday from Statistics Canada is expected to show a slight uptick for the month of October — but economists say the measure is still on a longer-term...

1h ago

Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps
Parliament on the road to an unprecedented confidence crisis, but there are off-ramps

OTTAWA — If no political party is willing to say uncle, the drawn-out stalemate in the House of Commons is heading for an unprecedented situation that could amount to a tacit lack of confidence in the...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

13h ago

2:15
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania

From hotels and restaurants to animal shelters and gyms, Toronto businesses are aligning themselves with the historic Eras Tour. Michelle Mackey reports on the Swiftie brand takeover.

10h ago

1:47
Trudeau promotes Canadian nuclear reactors at APEC summit
Trudeau promotes Canadian nuclear reactors at APEC summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is using meetings with Asia-Pacific leaders in Peru to promote Canadian nuclear reactors while the spectre of a second Donald Trump presidency looms over the APEC summit. Glen McGregor reports.

10h ago

2:55
Taylor Swift shines bright on night 2 of Eras tour in Toronto
Taylor Swift shines bright on night 2 of Eras tour in Toronto

Night 2 of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour saw another sold-out crowd with fans wearing their friendship bracelets and sparkly outfits that reflected their favourite Swift era. Jazan Grewal spoke with some Swifties outside outside the Rogers Centre.
2:34
Calm weekend weather before a potential storm
Calm weekend weather before a potential storm

A potential storm system could bring wind and rain to Ontario. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
More Videos