Man in custody as police investigate Oshawa homicide

A man is in custody as police investigate a homicide in Oshawa.

In a social media post on Sunday, Durham police say they were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue south of King Street East where they found a woman suffering from “visible injuries.”

The woman was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto where she was later pronounced dead.

A man has been taken into custody but no further details have been released except that there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators did not say what the relationship is between the man and woman.