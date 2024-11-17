Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with three sexual assaults across the Greater Toronto Area.

The most recent attack happened over the weekend in Brampton. Officers say a 21-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop near Airport Road and Humberwest Parkway when she was offered a ride by an unknown man.

According to investigators, the suspect lured the woman into his car around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday and proceeded to drive to the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road, where he then sexually assaulted her.

Police describe the suspect as a South Asian man with a medium to muscular build. He is approximately 20–25 years of age and was last seen with short black hair and a short black beard.

His vehicle is described as a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

Police are asking anyone in the area with dash camera footage between 6:40 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to come forward.

Investigators believe the same suspect is involved in two other sexual assaults that happened to an 18-year-old woman in Brampton on November 8 and another incident that happened in Vaughan.

Officers are urging members of the public not to accept any unsolicited offers of transportation from anyone they do not know.