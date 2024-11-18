Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged. She backed him through domestic violence trial

Jonathan Majors, left, and Meagan Good arrive at EBONY Power 100 on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at nya studios WEST in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 18, 2024 4:57 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 6:16 pm.

Actors Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged.

The two told E! News of their engagement at the Ebony Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, and Good showed off her ring in a photograph for The Associated Press.

Majors, 35, and Good, 43, met in 2022 and began dating last year.

She was a constant presence as a supporter of Majors at the New York trial where he was found guilty in December of misdemeanor assault against his ex-girlfriend.

Majors was ordered to complete one year of a counseling program but avoided jail time in the case because of his lack of a previous criminal record. Majors and his attorneys have maintained his innocence.

But he was dropped from future projects by Marvel, where he was supposed to play a central role in its next phase of films as villain Kang the Conqueror.

He had already appeared in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and the first two seasons of the Disney+ series “Loki.”

He also appears in the forthcoming “Magazine Dreams,” for which he has won acclaim for playing an aspiring bodybuilder. It was dropped by its distributor last year but was recently picked up by another and is set for release early in 2025.

Good is known for appearing in the films “Eve’s Bayou,” “Deliver Us From Eva” and “Roll Bounce,” and the Nickelodeon sitcom “Cousin Skeeter.”

The Associated Press



Top Stories

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

7h ago

City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat
City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow may not be able to save some of the city's seemingly doomed bike lanes, but she'll be damned if the streets of Toronto can't accommodate Santa Claus. Chow said the city is...

3h ago

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

1h ago

Police arrest man who allegedly assaulted 2 women riding the GO train
Police arrest man who allegedly assaulted 2 women riding the GO train

Police have arrested a man who is accused of assaulting two women who were riding public transit last week. Officers were called to Pickering GO station around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 11 after a woman travelling...

37m ago

