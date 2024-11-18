What are your parents worth? Meet the Jackpot Generation

In today’s The Big Story podcast, the high cost of living, and specifically home ownership, has many young people feeling that they will never attain the same level of financial success as their parents. But there are some who are sure that they will: The Jackpot Generation, a subset of Millennials and Zoomers who will be on the receiving end of a historic transfer of generational wealth.

Katrina Onstad reported on the Jackpot Generation for Maclean’s. “The baby boomers are about to, and currently doing so, passing down their inheritances to their children, and it really has the potential to very much upend what we think of as the Canadian dream and the stability of the Canadian economy,” says Onstad.

So what impact will these massive inheritances have on Canadian society? And what sort of proposals exist for how we might spread that wealth around?