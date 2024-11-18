MPs condemn alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Irwin Cotler

Irwin Cotler, former Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, speaks as he is recognized for his work at the Antisemitism: Face It, Fight It conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The House of Commons has condemned an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2024 4:25 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 5:56 pm.

OTTAWA — The House of Commons on Monday condemned an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate former Liberal justice minister Irwin Cotler.

MPs in the House unanimously supported a Bloc Québécois motion saluting Cotler’s human rights work and recognizing his political contributions, and condemning what it termed death threats orchestrated by agents of a foreign regime.

The Globe and Mail first reported that the RCMP warned Cotler on Oct. 26 that there was an imminent threat of assassination within 48 hours, and then later said the threat against him had been significantly lowered.

It said Cotler, a vocal critic of the Iranian regime, has been under RCMP protection since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Defence Minister Bill Blair told reporters on Monday that Canada’s national security and law enforcement agencies “do an appropriate and necessary job of protecting all Canadians, in particular parliamentarians and former parliamentarians.”

He said those agencies requested “we not comment on any particular investigation or effort that they’re undertaking.”

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne pledged to give Cotler “all the protection that the government of Canada can offer.”

The RCMP declined to comment on the case Monday. It said it bases protective measures on threat and risk assessments but does not confirm whether individuals are under protection or provide details about those measures.

The Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, which Cotler founded, did not respond to a request for comment.

Bloc MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe said in a statement to the House that Cotler “incurred the wrath of the Iranian regime” by calling for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to be listed as a terrorist entity. The government did so in June, following months of mounting political pressure.

Brunelle-Duceppe also condemned the “growing temptation of foreign powers to commit political assassinations on Canadian and Quebec soil.”

In a statement Monday, B’nai Brith Canada called the plot an “assault on Canada’s democratic values and sovereignty” and said it should serve as a wake-up call.

“Canada must act now to confront extremism, mitigate foreign interference, and protect its citizens from those who seek to undermine the sanctity of our democracy.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat
City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow may not be able to save some of the city's seemingly doomed bike lanes, but she'll be damned if the streets of Toronto can't accommodate Santa Claus. Chow said the city is...

1h ago

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

5h ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...

1h ago

Top Stories

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat
City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow may not be able to save some of the city's seemingly doomed bike lanes, but she'll be damned if the streets of Toronto can't accommodate Santa Claus. Chow said the city is...

1h ago

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

5h ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.

5h ago

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

6h ago

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.
2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

2:56
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business

Squirly's known for its colourfully painted exterior and quirky charm, is closing down for good tonight after 36 years on Queen Street West.

More Videos