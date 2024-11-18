Northern Ontario First Nation says yes in referendum on possible nuclear waste site

A Nuclear Waste Management Organization senior transportation engineer explains transportation signage for waste uranium during a tour of NWMO's facility in Oakville, Ont., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2024 1:19 pm.

A northern Ontario First Nation has decided it is willing to continue with the process to potentially become host to a deep geological repository for Canada’s nuclear waste.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization plans to select a site this year where millions of bundles of used nuclear fuel will be placed in a network of underground rooms connected by cavernous tunnels.

The process for the $26-billion project has already been narrowed down to two far-apart sites, and the organization has said it would require approval from both the municipality and the local First Nation.

The town council of Ignace, between Thunder Bay and Kenora, voted in favour earlier this year, and its counterpart Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation has now also voted yes.

The First Nation says in a statement that it has been involved in this process for more than 12 years, and its vote in favour does not necessarily mean approval of the project — rather, it is willing to enter the next phase of in-depth environmental and technical assessments to determine safety and suitability.

The Municipality of South Bruce, located south of Owen Sound, has also decided it is willing to move forward, after the “yes” side narrowly won out in a referendum, and parties are awaiting a decision from Saugeen Ojibway Nation before a site can be selected.

