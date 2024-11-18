Ontario transport minister not offering estimate of Toronto bike lane removal cost

Bike lanes are seen on Sherbourne Street in Toronto
Bike lanes are seen on Sherbourne Street in Toronto in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Allison Jones THE CANADIAN PRESS

Posted November 18, 2024 2:49 pm.

Ontario’s transportation minister says he doesn’t believe the City of Toronto’s estimate that it will cost $48 million to remove bike lanes on three major roads in the city, but he has not provided an estimate of his own.

Prabmeet Sarkaria says the province will look at the costs, but he believes the cost of not removing them is “far greater.”

The Progressive Conservative government is fast-tracking legislation that would require municipalities to ask the province for permission to install bike lanes when they would remove a lane of vehicle traffic.

It also plans to go one step further and remove sections of Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue bike lanes and restore them as lanes for vehicle traffic.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow asked city staff to look into what can be done to push back, and a staff report last week concluded that work to remove the three bike lanes would cost more than $48 million and likely lead to only minimally faster commutes for drivers.

Sarkaria says removing the lanes cannot cost double the price tag of installation.

A legislative committee is conducting one day of public hearings on the legislation Monday.

Among the first presenters is the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which says that municipalities are best positioned to make decisions on bike lanes without provincial intervention.

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

3h ago

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

Ontario tabled a bill Monday that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares. The bill, if passed by the majority Progressive Conservative...

updated

22m ago

Father charged with impaired driving after crashing into a ditch with child in the car
Father charged with impaired driving after crashing into a ditch with child in the car

A man who was driving around with his 11-year-old child in the car has been charged with impaired driving after crashing into a ditch and allegedly blowing three times the legal alcohol limit, according...

2h ago

