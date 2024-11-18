Ottawa seeks project pitches to for new mental health fund aimed at youth

Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks is looking for pitches to help young Canadians who are struggling with their mental health.

The federal government plans to distribute $500 million for projects that help young people struggling to afford private mental health care services.

The funding comes from the five-year Youth Mental Health Fund announced in the spring federal budget to tackle the stress, anxiety and depression young people are facing amid a high cost of living and global uncertainty.

The government says the fund will support culturally relevant Indigenous programming.

Health Canada says nearly two-thirds of mental health disorders emerge before people turn 25 years old.

The department will accept project proposals until Jan. 22.