Parliament remains gridlocked amid Trump trade talk and postal strike

Parliament closes in on its eighth week of gridlock over a privilege motion, as Canada Post employees are on strike and calls emerge to exclude Mexico from upcoming trade talks. The Canadian flag flies atop the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 5:20 am.

OTTAWA — Parliament closes in on its eighth week of gridlock over a privilege motion, as Canada Post employees are on strike and calls emerge to exclude Mexico from upcoming trade talks.

While question period has continued, other house business is on hold due to a Conservative privilege motion calling on the government to turn over unredacted documents on a green technology fund.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some members of his cabinet are not in Ottawa for the first half of the week, as they attend the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Lima, Peru this weekend, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said many nations have been approaching Canada on how to work with the incoming Donald Trump administration in the United States.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico free trade agreement signed during the first Trump presidency is up for review in 2026, and the premiers of Ontario and Alberta say Canada should oust Mexico from the deal over not matching Canadian and American tariffs on imports like electric vehicles. Trudeau says Mexico is a “solid partner,” but acknowledged the concerns.

Meanwhile back in Canada, Canada Post workers hit the picket line Friday, and Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon says that he is ruling out early intervention for now, though he recently ordered binding arbitration in recent job action at ports in Montreal and British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Nine injured in crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and a vehicle believed to have been stolen collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers...

updated

40m ago

Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau released a nearly...

12h ago

Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup
Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup. The Argos were led by Grey Cup MVP Dejon Brissett who managed three receptions for 45 yards and the game...

7h ago

Man wanted in connection with 3 sexual assaults in Brampton and Vaughan
Man wanted in connection with 3 sexual assaults in Brampton and Vaughan

Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with three sexual assaults across the Greater Toronto Area. The most recent attack happened over the weekend in Brampton. Officers say a 21-year-old...

13h ago

