Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

A Toronto Police Service vehicle
A Toronto Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 18, 2024 11:31 pm.

A pedestrian in their 40’s has been struck by a vehicle in the area of Victoria Park and York Mills.

Toronto police were called to the intersection just around 6:20 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Southbound Victoria Park remains closed between York Mills Road and Pachino Boulevard.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade
Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend. The Original Santa Claus Parade returns to Toronto streets this Sunday with hundreds of floats and Santa Claus in his sleigh. If you want to catch a glimpse...

1h ago

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

10h ago

Toronto author Anne Michaels wins Giller Prize for novel 'Held'
Toronto author Anne Michaels wins Giller Prize for novel 'Held'

TORONTO — Anne Michaels won the Giller Prize for her novel “Held,” a multi-generational examination of war and trauma. The Giller jury cited the novel as an impactful and hypnotic exploration...

50m ago

City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat
City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow may not be able to save some of the city's seemingly doomed bike lanes, but she'll be damned if the streets of Toronto can't accommodate Santa Claus. Chow said the city is...

7h ago

Top Stories

Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade
Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here's everything you need to know about the parade

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend. The Original Santa Claus Parade returns to Toronto streets this Sunday with hundreds of floats and Santa Claus in his sleigh. If you want to catch a glimpse...

1h ago

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

10h ago

Toronto author Anne Michaels wins Giller Prize for novel 'Held'
Toronto author Anne Michaels wins Giller Prize for novel 'Held'

TORONTO — Anne Michaels won the Giller Prize for her novel “Held,” a multi-generational examination of war and trauma. The Giller jury cited the novel as an impactful and hypnotic exploration...

50m ago

City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat
City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow may not be able to save some of the city's seemingly doomed bike lanes, but she'll be damned if the streets of Toronto can't accommodate Santa Claus. Chow said the city is...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Multiple rainy days ahead
Multiple rainy days ahead

Rainy days are expected through the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

4h ago

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

4h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

5h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.

10h ago

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

12h ago

More Videos