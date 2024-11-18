Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Posted November 18, 2024 11:31 pm.
A pedestrian in their 40’s has been struck by a vehicle in the area of Victoria Park and York Mills.
Toronto police were called to the intersection just around 6:20 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Southbound Victoria Park remains closed between York Mills Road and Pachino Boulevard.