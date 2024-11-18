Peterborough man charged with murder after alleged tenant altercation: police

Peterborough
Downtown Peterborough, Ontario is shown on Friday, April 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2024 8:41 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 8:43 am.

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a 38-year-old man has been charged with murder following an alleged altercation between two residents at an apartment building that left a man dead Saturday night.  

Police say they were called to a building in the city’s west end about an altercation between two tenants just before 8 p.m.

They say officers found a man outside the building without vital signs. 

Police say emergency officials performed life-saving measures, but the 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. 

They say the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Ben Turner of Peterborough, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. 

Police say they believe it was a targeted incident, and there are no ongoing public safety concerns.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

31m ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau released a nearly...

15h ago

Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup
Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup. The Argos were led by Dejon Brissett who managed three receptions for 45 yards and the game winning touchdown,...

42m ago

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

31m ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau released a nearly...

15h ago

Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup
Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup. The Argos were led by Dejon Brissett who managed three receptions for 45 yards and the game winning touchdown,...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.

16h ago

2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

2:56
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business

Squirly's known for its colourfully painted exterior and quirky charm, is closing down for good tonight after 36 years on Queen Street West.

2:15
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania

From hotels and restaurants to animal shelters and gyms, Toronto businesses are aligning themselves with the historic Eras Tour. Michelle Mackey reports on the Swiftie brand takeover.
2:01
Jays Care gives Swift fans surprise of a lifetime
Jays Care gives Swift fans surprise of a lifetime

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with a huge Taylor Swift fan that was surprised with tickets to her show from the Jays Care Foundation.
More Videos