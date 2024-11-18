Peterborough man charged with murder after alleged tenant altercation: police

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a 38-year-old man has been charged with murder following an alleged altercation between two residents at an apartment building that left a man dead Saturday night.

Police say they were called to a building in the city’s west end about an altercation between two tenants just before 8 p.m.

They say officers found a man outside the building without vital signs.

Police say emergency officials performed life-saving measures, but the 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

They say the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Ben Turner of Peterborough, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they believe it was a targeted incident, and there are no ongoing public safety concerns.