Police investigate burglary at Windsor Castle estate, fueling concerns about royal security

FILE - People make their way along the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 18, 2024 7:52 pm.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 8:32 pm.

LONDON (AP) — British police are investigating a burglary on the Windsor Castle estate, fueling concerns about security at the royal residence west of London.

The suspects stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building on the estate just before midnight on Oct. 13, Thames Valley Police said in a statement. Police provided a general location for the property, which suggests that the burglary took place more than a mile from Windsor Castle.

The Sun newspaper, which first reported the burglary, said two masked men scaled a 6-foot (1.8 meter) fence before taking the vehicles and driving through a security barrier to make their escape.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were not at Windsor Castle at the time of the raid. The newspaper suggested that Prince William and his family were at Adelaide Cottage, their home on the estate, which is about a five-minute drive from the site of the burglary.

Police said they are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

The Sun last month reported that London’s Metropolitan Police Service, which provides armed protection for the royals throughout Britain, had removed armed officers from the public entrances to Windsor Castle. The change was made due to a shortage of officers authorized to carry firearms and in effort to ease the concerns of tourists who were nervous about the presence of armed officers, the newspaper said, citing unidentified police sources.

Armed officers are still stationed inside the castle perimeter.

Security arrangements are kept under “constant review,” taking account of the latest threat assessment, the Met told the newspaper.

The Associated Press

