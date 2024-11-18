Police say death of young woman found in Halifax Walmart walk-in oven not suspicious

Halifax police have determined that the death of a young woman whose body was found in a Walmart’s walk-in oven was not suspicious and did not involve foul play.

The death of the 19-year-old employee in the store’s bakery was reported on Oct. 19.

Halifax Regional Police say they have informed the woman’s family of their findings.

A Sikh organization confirmed the body of Gursimran Kaur was found by her mother, who had worked with her daughter at the Mumford Road store for about two years.

The Maritime Sikh Society says Kaur, a Sikh woman originally from India, had immigrated to Canada with her mother.

Last month, Nova Scotia’s Labour Department lifted a stop-work order after officials determined the store had complied with safety standards.