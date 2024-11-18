Police say death of young woman found in Halifax Walmart walk-in oven not suspicious

A memorial outside the taped-off area outside a Walmart in Halifax on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. Halifax police have determined the death of a young woman whose body was found in Walmart's walk-in oven was not suspicious and did not involve foul play.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2024 9:57 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 11:32 am.

Halifax police have determined that the death of a young woman whose body was found in a Walmart’s walk-in oven was not suspicious and did not involve foul play.

The death of the 19-year-old employee in the store’s bakery was reported on Oct. 19.

Halifax Regional Police say they have informed the woman’s family of their findings.

A Sikh organization confirmed the body of Gursimran Kaur was found by her mother, who had worked with her daughter at the Mumford Road store for about two years.

The Maritime Sikh Society says Kaur, a Sikh woman originally from India, had immigrated to Canada with her mother.

Last month, Nova Scotia’s Labour Department lifted a stop-work order after officials determined the store had complied with safety standards.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

updated

53m ago

GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it continues investigating several instances of fraudulent ticket sales for Taylor Swift's six-show stop in Toronto at the Rogers Centre. On Nov. 14, police...

18m ago

Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa
Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa

A 41-year-old man is facing a murder charge after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence in Oshawa. Durham police were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue near Ritson Road and King Street...

33m ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

updated

53m ago

GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it continues investigating several instances of fraudulent ticket sales for Taylor Swift's six-show stop in Toronto at the Rogers Centre. On Nov. 14, police...

18m ago

Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa
Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa

A 41-year-old man is facing a murder charge after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence in Oshawa. Durham police were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue near Ritson Road and King Street...

33m ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...

Most Watched Today

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

11m ago

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.

19h ago

2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

2:56
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business

Squirly's known for its colourfully painted exterior and quirky charm, is closing down for good tonight after 36 years on Queen Street West.

2:15
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania

From hotels and restaurants to animal shelters and gyms, Toronto businesses are aligning themselves with the historic Eras Tour. Michelle Mackey reports on the Swiftie brand takeover.
More Videos