‘Rare’ case of RCMP seizing goats and sheep allowed to roam free in cornfield

Goats peak out from their stalls on Friday, July 12, 2024, in Porter, Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Wyke

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 12:22 pm.

SHERBROOKE, P.E.I. — RCMP say they seized more than 80 goats and two sheep from an owner who had been letting the animals roam free on a neighbouring property in Prince Edward Island.

Police say that after “several recent incidents” they seized the animals on Nov. 15 from a cornfield in Sherbrooke, just north of Summerside.

In a news release, the Mounties say provincial law allows officers to seize animals under certain conditions, including if an owner allows them to be at large on three or more occasions within a 30-day period.

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore says sheep and goats roaming freely can be a hazard for motorists, a pest to neighbours and can damage other farmers’ fields.

Moore says RCMP on the Island regularly deal with loose livestock, adding that most cases are resolved without incident.

But Moore says that in “rare cases like this one” police will seek help from the province’s Agriculture Department to seize the animals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

1h ago

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares. The bill, if passed by the majority Progressive Conservative...

12m ago

GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it continues investigating several instances of fraudulent ticket sales for Taylor Swift's six-show stop in Toronto at the Rogers Centre. On Nov. 14, police...

2h ago

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

1h ago

After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again
After a brief pause, Toronto-area lawyer says cases of mover scams are increasing again

When you hire a mover and they don't hold up their end of the bargain what legal ground do you have to stand on? In a follow up to a previous Speaker's Corner report, we speak with a lawyer who specializes...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares
Ontario tables bill that bans supervised consumption sites near schools, daycares

Ontario has tabled a bill that aims to shutter 10 supervised consumption sites the government deems are too close to schools and daycares. The bill, if passed by the majority Progressive Conservative...

12m ago

GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it continues investigating several instances of fraudulent ticket sales for Taylor Swift's six-show stop in Toronto at the Rogers Centre. On Nov. 14, police...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

2h ago

1:37
Rain is on the way this week
Rain is on the way this week

Get your umbrellas ready because rain is on the way. Weather specialist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.

21h ago

1:35
Mostly cloudy conditions on the way
Mostly cloudy conditions on the way

Cloudy conditions and light rain showers are on the way. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

More Videos