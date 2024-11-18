Trudeau to meet leaders of peer countries at G20, amid summit focus on ending hunger

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a fireside chat with Michael Scheldrick, co-founder and Chief Policy, Impact and Government Affairs Officer at Global Citizen during a Global Citizen Now event on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 5:20 am.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Brazil today.

The meeting will take place a day after The Associated Press reported that Biden has authorized Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia.

Trudeau is also scheduled to meet today with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, for the first time since each took office.

Over the weekend, Trudeau voiced concerns about high levels of Chinese investment in Mexico coming at a time when the U.S. seeks to combat some of Beijing’s trading practices.

The prime minister also has meetings scheduled with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Trudeau is also taking part in the main events of the G20 summit hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, many of which focus on ending hunger and poverty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

