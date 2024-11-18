Uniqlo’s chief says fast fashion must change with the times

(AP Illustration/Jenni Sohn)

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted November 18, 2024 6:01 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 6:52 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Forty years after its founding, Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo has more than 2,500 stores worldwide. Sales at its parent company, Fast Retailing Co., recently topped 3 trillion yen ($20 billion) annually for the first time.

The name Uniqlo comes from joining the words for “unique” and “clothing.” The chain’s basic concept is “LifeWear,” or everyday clothing. Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co. Chief Executive Tadashi Yanai, ranked by Forbes as Japan’s richest man and estimated to be worth $48 billion, spoke recently to The Associated Press at the company’s Tokyo headquarters. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: What were the biggest challenges over the past 40 years?

A: Actually 40 years, upon reflection, went by so fast they feel more like three years. You know what they say in Japan: Time flies like an arrow. I started a regional business, then expanded nationwide.

When we became No. 2 or No. 3 in Japan’s casual wear, and being No. 1 was right within reach, we became a listed company in 1994. That was followed by our fleece boom, which doubled our revenue in one year to 400 billion yen ($2.6 billion).

I’d been thinking about going global when our revenue reached 300 billion yen ($2 billion) so we opened 50 stores in Great Britain, hoping to be a winner there just like we had conquered Japan.

Instead, we got totally knocked out.

We opened 21 outlets in a year and a half, but had to close 16 of them, leaving just five. We didn’t succeed as we had hoped. This is not an easy job. It’s very tough.

But these days, our sales are strongest in London, and also Paris. We made progress gradually.

Q: What are some of the sustainability and other key issues you have faced over the years?

A: We make clothes that last a long time. Not just clothes that last for one season.

The cashmere sweater I’m wearing today is $99. But please don’t say “cheap.” Please call it “reasonable.” We sell quality products at reasonable prices.

We’ve done various sustainability efforts, and we talk only about what we have really achieved.

Sustainability is crucial to our operations. And we’ve done just about everything — recycling, employing the disabled, support for refugees.

The prices may be cheaper at Wal-Mart, but our products offer real quality for the price. We take the greatest care and time, and involve a lot of people. Our rivals are more careless.

Q: What is behind Uniqlo’s success and what resonated with global buyers?

A: When we say Uniqlo is “made for all,” one might imagine products for the masses, like what’s at a Wal-Mart or a Target.

But what we mean is a high-quality product that appeals to all people, including the extremely rich, not only those with sophisticated taste and intelligence, but also people who don’t know that much about clothes, and the design is fine-tuned, the material fine quality, and sustainability concerns have been addressed.

We were first a retailer, then a manufacturer-cum-retailer. Now we are a digital consumer retailer. That is why we are successful. If we had stayed the same, then we can’t hope to succeed.

Being a digital consumer retail company means we utilize information at a high level to shape the way we do our work. We gain information about our customers, the workers at the store, the market, all that information.

Changing daily is the only way we can hope for stable growth. The world is changing every day.

Q: Are you confident you can keep it up another 40 years?

A: Of course. We’ve been preparing to reach 3 trillion yen ($20 billion) revenue all these years. And we are finally starting to be known. But we still have a long way to go.

We are just getting started, and we are going to keep growing. There is more potential for growth in Europe and the U.S., as well as China and India, given the 1.4 billion population in each country. Clothing is a necessity, so population size is key.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

35m ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau released a nearly...

15h ago

Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup
Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup. The Argos were led by Dejon Brissett who managed three receptions for 45 yards and the game winning touchdown,...

46m ago

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

35m ago

You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw
You could win Taylor Swift tickets in 680 NewsRadio’s 50/50 Fortune draw

Attention Swifties: you could win two tickets to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour at her final show in Toronto on Nov. 23. The giveaway is part of 680 NewsRadio's 50/50 Fortune draw in support of Food4Kids...
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system. Trudeau released a nearly...

15h ago

Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup
Toronto Argonauts defeat Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 111th Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts have defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24 to win the 111th Grey Cup. The Argos were led by Dejon Brissett who managed three receptions for 45 yards and the game winning touchdown,...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.

16h ago

2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

2:56
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business

Squirly's known for its colourfully painted exterior and quirky charm, is closing down for good tonight after 36 years on Queen Street West.

2:15
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania

From hotels and restaurants to animal shelters and gyms, Toronto businesses are aligning themselves with the historic Eras Tour. Michelle Mackey reports on the Swiftie brand takeover.
2:01
Jays Care gives Swift fans surprise of a lifetime
Jays Care gives Swift fans surprise of a lifetime

CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with a huge Taylor Swift fan that was surprised with tickets to her show from the Jays Care Foundation.
More Videos