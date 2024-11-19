4 monkeys remain free nearly 2 weeks after dozens escaped a South Carolina compound

In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 photo, a rhesus macaques monkey observes kayakers as they navigate along the Silver River in Silver Springs, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2024 8:00 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 8:18 am.

YEMASSEE, S.C. (AP) — Four monkeys remain free nearly two weeks after a group of 43 escaped from a South Carolina compound that breeds them for medical research, authorities said.

Two more rhesus macaques were trapped Monday outside the Alpha Genesis facility in Yemassee, bringing the total of recovered monkeys to 39, chief executive Greg Westergaard said in a statement relayed by police in a social media post.

The monkeys caught Monday were in good health, and the others continue to thrive, Westergaard said. Efforts to catch the four remaining escaped monkeys were expected to continue Tuesday, he said. Authorities believe they are probably all together in an area next to the company’s property or very close by.

Forty-three monkeys made a break for it Nov. 6 after an employee at what locals call “the monkey farm” did not fully lock their enclosure, police said.

There are three gates keeping the monkeys inside their containment area, and a worker is supposed to lock and latch one gate before opening another, but all three gates and latches were left unsecured, allowing the primates to escape, Westergaard told WCSC-TV last week. It appears unintentional, he said.

Alpha Genesis has said efforts to recover all the monkeys will continue for as long as it takes at its compound about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from downtown Yemassee and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Savannah, Georgia.

The monkeys are about the size of a housecat. They are all females weighing about 7 pounds (3 kilograms).

Humans have been using monkeys for scientific research since the late 1800s. Scientists believe rhesus macaques and humans split from a common ancestor about 25 million years ago and share about 93% of the same DNA.

The monkeys pose no risk to public health, Alpha Genesis, federal health officials and police have all said. The facility breeds the monkeys to sell to medical facilities and other researchers.

If people encounter the monkeys, they are advised to stay away from them and not to fly drones in the area. The company said the monkeys are skittish and might run.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says
Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says

Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in September, as gasoline prices exerted less downward pressure on annual price growth. The report from Statistics Canada...

breaking

10m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

1m ago

Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes
Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday. Initially nicknamed "Biggie," the red panda cub will be known as "Poppy," selected from five...

3h ago

Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win
Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win

The Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will celebrate with their fans later this morning in downtown Toronto. The Argos posted a video on social media late Monday of players carrying the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says
Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says

Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in September, as gasoline prices exerted less downward pressure on annual price growth. The report from Statistics Canada...

breaking

10m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

1m ago

Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes
Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday. Initially nicknamed "Biggie," the red panda cub will be known as "Poppy," selected from five...

3h ago

Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win
Argonauts to host championship rally in downtown Toronto following Grey Cup win

The Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts will celebrate with their fans later this morning in downtown Toronto. The Argos posted a video on social media late Monday of players carrying the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Multiple rainy days ahead
Multiple rainy days ahead

Rainy days are expected through the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

15h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

15h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.

20h ago

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

22h ago

More Videos