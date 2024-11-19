Biden appeals to world leaders to stay in the climate fight as Trump casts shadow

U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi react, as world leaders gather for a group photo during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Leah Millis via AP, Pool)

By Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2024 3:06 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 3:14 pm.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — President Joe Biden made an urgent appeal to fellow world leaders Tuesday to surge money to developing nations to curb climate change as he wrapped up his final appearance at a major international summit.

Biden used the closing day’s events at the Group of 20 gathering to announce hundreds of millions of dollars in new climate and development pledges and underscore his commitment to stemming the impact of climate-damaging fossil fuels on the planet.

But Biden’s end-of-presidency call to leaders of the world’s major economies was shadowed by the reality that many of his latest proposals were likely to be blocked — and past climate initiatives rolled back — under President-elect Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, Biden insisted it was up to the leaders in the room to take on the existential crisis.

It’s critical that developing countries have “enough firepower and access to capital” to combat climate change and protect themselves from its effects, Biden told heads of government at a working session.

“We need to continue to give breathing space to countries that are weighed down by debt,” Biden said, adding, “We as leaders need to find ways to flow money into their economies.″

His administration used an event at the summit hosted by Britain and Brazil to roll out a new U.S. $325 million contribution to the World Bank to help developing countries move away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.

It was one of a series of U.S. climate and development initiatives Biden announced at the G20.

However, many will require buy-in from Trump, who has shown an aversion to such projects. The president-elect has called the climate crisis a “hoax” and signaled plans to pull out of the Paris climate accord — as he did in his first term before Biden rejoined.

Trump has treated Democratic efforts on climate with contempt and skepticism. After rolling back environmental efforts and participation in global climate efforts in his first term, Trump campaigned for president with a slogan of “drill, baby, drill.” He’s vowed to further unleash U.S. oil and gas production, already at record highs.

While debate over U.S. support for Israel in its wars in Gaza and Lebanon has overshadowed much of Biden’s foreign policy agenda, he has pointed to efforts against climate change and global poverty as legacies of his presidency.

Biden’s administration early on achieved the most comprehensive climate legislation in U.S. history, the Inflation Reduction Act, which pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into clean energy, electric vehicles and other projects.

Trump has pledged to shut down further funding under Biden’s climate act, calling it “the Green New Scam.”

Touring Brazil’s Amazon rainforest Sunday in the first such visit by a sitting U.S. president, Biden vowed that the fight to move the world to cleaner, climate-friendly energy would continue no matter what.

“It’s true, some may seek to deny or delay the clean energy revolution that’s underway in America,” Biden said over the weekend from a podium set up on a sandy forest bed. “But nobody, nobody can reverse it, nobody — not when so many people, regardless of party or politics, are enjoying its benefits.”

On Tuesday, Biden called the world’s forests “some of the most powerful and valuable tools in the fight against climate change. Once they’re gone, it’s hard to get them back.”

Among the pledges and new programming announced by the White House are a three-year, $4 billion pledge to the International Development Association, the arm of the World Bank that supports the poorest and most vulnerable countries, and a new Brazil-U.S. partnership aimed at improving coordination on clean energy production and supply chain development.

Biden also called on G20 members to commit $2 billion to replenish a pandemic fund that the group established in 2022. Biden made a U.S. pledge of up to $667 million by 2026, but it would require approval by Congress. Republicans will control both the House and Senate in the next administration.

On Tuesday, Biden also posed with other world leaders in a traditional group photo. He appeared near Chinese President Xi Jinping in the front row after causing a small stir when he and at least two other Western leaders missed a similar group photo Monday in what a U.S. official called a timing mishap.

Asked why other heads of government didn’t wait for Biden and the others, Brazil Communications Minister Paulo Pimenta said his country places a premium on punctuality.

“Brazil is like this. When it’s time, it’s time,” Pimenta said.

___

AP reporter Ellen Knickmeyer contributed from Washington.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

4h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

2h ago

Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week
Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week

Temperatures in the GTA may be mild right now, but given that we're into late November, the first icy or snowy commute of the season could happen pretty much any time. And a sure sign that winter is...

24m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

5h ago

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

4h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

2h ago

Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week
Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week

Temperatures in the GTA may be mild right now, but given that we're into late November, the first icy or snowy commute of the season could happen pretty much any time. And a sure sign that winter is...

24m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Multiple rainy days ahead
Multiple rainy days ahead

Rainy days are expected through the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

20h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

21h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.
2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.
More Videos