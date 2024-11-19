Brampton tow truck driver facing speeding, stunt driving charges

A tow truck driver from Brampton is facing charges, including speeding and stunt driving, Peel Regional Police said on Tuesday.

Police said the driver was pulled over on Monday in the Highway 50 and Queen Street area for going 116 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

Charges include speeding, stunt driving, failing to complete daily inspections and failing to comply with towing safety standards.

PRP said the tow truck driver’s licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was seized for two weeks.