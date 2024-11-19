Germany will stand up to Russian intimidation, says foreign minister

uropean foreign ministers meet in Warsaw, Poland,
European foreign ministers meet in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 19, 2024 7:27 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 1:01 pm.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister vowed on Tuesday that her country would not be intimidated by Russia’s new nuclear deterrent policy, saying the mistakes of the past would not be repeated.

Annalena Baerbock told a news conference in Poland that Berlin will now heed the warnings of partners that border Ukraine. She was attending a meeting of foreign ministers of Poland, Germany, France and Italy on the 1,000th day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Baerbock said Germany and its partners “will not be intimidated” while “Putin is playing with our fear.”

“He didn’t just start doing this 1,000 days ago. He started back in 2014,” Baerbock said.

“And Germany in particular made the mistake back then, especially politically, of allowing itself to be intimidated by this fear and, above all, not listening to its partners, especially our Eastern European partners, who made it clear at the time: We must not rely on promises from the Kremlin. We must invest in our own security and protection.”

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a revised nuclear doctrine declaring that a conventional attack on Russia by any nation that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

It follows U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles.

Baerbock said Putin is seeking to divide Europe, but was “bitterly mistaken.”

The foreign ministers held talks about stepping up Europe’s military support for Ukraine as well as ties with the United States under Donald Trump, who will take office on Jan. 20.

Trump says he expects Europe to make a greater effort for its own defense in the face of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski said the meeting “agreed that Europe must take greater responsibility for its own security, and that includes a more balanced sharing of the burdens among NATO members.”

The ministers said their meeting was an expression of unity and solidarity with Ukraine. They observed a minute of silence in memory of the Ukrainian victims.

Also attending the meeting was the European Union’s upcoming chief of diplomacy, Kaja Kallas. For “logistical reasons,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha could not attend in person, Sikorski said.

The meeting was prompted by Russia’s intensified missile strikes on Ukraine and by Trump’s presidential election win and the changes in trans-Atlantic relations it may bring, Sikorski added.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

2h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

22m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

3h ago

Canada Post, union sit down with mediator, but still ‘far apart’ as strike drags on
Canada Post, union sit down with mediator, but still ‘far apart’ as strike drags on

MONTREAL — Representatives from Canada Post and the postal workers union sat down with a special mediator Monday, but seem no closer to reaching a deal as a countrywide strike enters its fifth day. In...

1h ago

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

2h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

22m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

3h ago

Canada Post, union sit down with mediator, but still ‘far apart’ as strike drags on
Canada Post, union sit down with mediator, but still ‘far apart’ as strike drags on

MONTREAL — Representatives from Canada Post and the postal workers union sat down with a special mediator Monday, but seem no closer to reaching a deal as a countrywide strike enters its fifth day. In...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Multiple rainy days ahead
Multiple rainy days ahead

Rainy days are expected through the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

18h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

19h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.
2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.
More Videos