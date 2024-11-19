NDP MP calls on Boissonnault to resign over false claims to Indigenous identity

Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Minister Randy Boissonnault speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. A Métis NDP MP is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2024 6:27 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 6:29 pm.

A Métis member of Parliament is calling on the employment minister to resign over what he calls harmful false claims to Indigenous ancestry.

Randy Boissonnault has been described as Indigenous multiple times in communications from the Liberal party.

In 2018 at a heritage committee meeting, he referred to himself as “non-status adopted Cree from Alberta,” adding his great-grandmother was a “full-blooded Cree woman” — a statement he has repeated on other occasions.

He recently walked back those comments and said his family members belong to the Métis Nation of Alberta, after reporting by the National Post revealed that a company he co-owned had applied for government contracts while claiming to be Indigenous-owned.

The Opposition Conservatives focused their question period attacks on Boissonnault and his identity claims both Monday and Tuesday, demanding he be fired.

NDP MP Blake Desjarlais joined those calls Tuesday. Desjarlais, who is Métis, told reporters Tuesday that Indigenous people have been victimized by what has happened, and that people in Boissonnault’s Edmonton Centre riding are “embarrassed.”

“This race-shifting that’s taking place is very concerning,” Desjarlais said.

“If he does not resign, it’s incumbent upon the prime minister to kick someone like that out.”

Boissonnault’s spokeswoman said he “remains focused on serving Edmontonians and all Canadians” when asked about the calls for him to step down on Tuesday.

Last week he apologized, saying, “I wasn’t as clear as I could have been about who I am and my family’s history,” adding that he was learning about his family’s heritage “in real time.”

The company Boissonnault founded before he was re-elected in 2021 has been under intense scrutiny for months. The Conservatives allege he continued working for the company while serving as a cabinet minister. Boissonnault has denied that.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett said last week Boissonnault should testify before the ethics committee on his claims to Indigenous identity so he can “answer truthfully for these serious allegations of fraud.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier on Tuesday that Boissonnault has addressed questions about his identity, and that an “extremely important” part of reconciliation is empowering Indigenous communities and people to participate in the economy.

“The question of identity is an extremely delicate one for the federal government to weigh in on,” he said.

“It is much more important that Indigenous communities themselves make determinations around the framework and the rules they have, and we will continue to work with them on those.”

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu was pressed on the issue repeatedly at a House of Commons committee studying Indigenous procurement but would not say whether she thinks Boissonnault should remain in cabinet.

“I think you’re saying a lot by not saying a lot, minister,” said Conservative MP Garnett Genuis.

Desjarlais said Hajdu’s non-answer on the subject makes it clear the government’s intent is to try to “skirt this under the rug.”

At the centre of the concerns raised about Boissonnault in recent weeks is the Liberal government’s Indigenous businesses directory.

The current directory provides the federal government with names of businesses they could consider using to meet their Indigenous procurement target, which states a minimum five per cent of the total value of government contracts should be held by Indigenous-owned businesses. But some have complained there are businesses on the list that shouldn’t be included.

Hajdu told the committee the company Boissonnault founded was not listed on that directory. 

Shannin Metatawabin, the chief executive officer of the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association, spoke to the same committee in late October about what he called fraud that is “siphoning billions away from First Nations businesses that represent less than one per cent of the $22 billion the government spends on goods and services each year.”

“The numbers are stark, and so is the impact. Fraudulent claims of procurement drain opportunities and hinder First Nations community growth, job creation and economic stability,” Metatawabin told MPs.

He called for the Indigenous business list to be transferred to Indigenous organizations, including his own.

Hajdu has long said change is coming to the directory. 

She said in June consultations are ongoing about which group should take over and monitor the list, and noted there is disagreement about who should be the “keeper” of the list and who should be on it.

Part of the issue is that national Indigenous organizations — including the Assembly of First Nations, the Métis National Council and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami — are not always in agreement as to who is an Indigenous person.

The Assembly of First Nations, for example, has called for Canada to cease negotiations with the Métis Nation of Ontario on the basis they say the group represents people who are not legitimately Métis. The provincial organization has continuously defended its membership.

On Tuesday, Hajdu said there is still no consensus.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, who is Métis, said Boissonnault has “always been an ally” to the Liberal Indigenous caucus and Indigenous members of the party. Other Liberal MPs who were asked questions by reporters agreed Boissonnault should stay in cabinet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

1h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

26m ago

Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week
Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week

Temperatures in the GTA may be mild right now, but given that we're into late November, the first icy or snowy commute of the season could happen pretty much any time. And a sure sign that winter is...

3h ago

Interpol alerted Niagara police about online school threat that turned out to be girl's 'attempt at humour'
Interpol alerted Niagara police about online school threat that turned out to be girl's 'attempt at humour'

A 15-year-old girl from St. Catharines was lucky to avoid serious charges after investigators say she made an online threat towards a school on Snapchat that was later deemed to be a joke. Officers...

2h ago

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

1h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

26m ago

Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week
Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week

Temperatures in the GTA may be mild right now, but given that we're into late November, the first icy or snowy commute of the season could happen pretty much any time. And a sure sign that winter is...

3h ago

Interpol alerted Niagara police about online school threat that turned out to be girl's 'attempt at humour'
Interpol alerted Niagara police about online school threat that turned out to be girl's 'attempt at humour'

A 15-year-old girl from St. Catharines was lucky to avoid serious charges after investigators say she made an online threat towards a school on Snapchat that was later deemed to be a joke. Officers...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Business Report: Canada's most stolen vehicles
Business Report: Canada's most stolen vehicles

A new list reveals Canada's most stolen vehicle models. Plus, inflation is on the rise, and Skip the Dishes reveals the most-ordered food in Canada. Fil Martino has the day's top business stories.

1h ago

2:03
Driving tips to steer safely through winter
Driving tips to steer safely through winter

The CAA and police say now's the time to prepare your vehicle for winter. Caryn Ceolin with driving tips to help you steer safely through slip and slide season.

5h ago

0:39
NASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' leak on International Space Station
NASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' leak on International Space Station

NASA is warning of a potentially catastrophic leak on the International Space Station. Russian officials disagree, claiming that the leak has been adequately fixed.

5h ago

3:56
Rally celebrates Argos Grey Cup win
Rally celebrates Argos Grey Cup win

You could call it a Grey Cup square dance as Toronto football fans gather at Maple Leaf Square to celebrate the Argonauts. The team is being saluted throughout the city following their impressive win on Sunday over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

7h ago

1:57
City of Toronto allocates $100k in funding for Santa Claus Parade
City of Toronto allocates $100k in funding for Santa Claus Parade

Facing a debt of $250k, the organizers of the Santa Claus Parade are warning this may be the last year for the event.  With the announcement of funding from the city, organizers are now waiting for details after pledge of support from Justin Trudeau.

23h ago

More Videos