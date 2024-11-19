Police investigating break-ins targeting luxury vehicles in Oakville

Audi
An Audi vehicle. Investigators in Halton located the stolen SUV a short time later, travelling in tandem with an Audi. It's alleged the drivers were speeding and running red lights. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 19, 2024 5:32 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 5:33 am.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating break-ins in Oakville with the suspects targeting luxury vehicles.

Officers were notified of a break-in at a home on Lakeshore Road just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 16. Authorities said the attempt was unsuccessful, and police believe the suspects were targeting the keys to the residents’ vehicles.

Later that morning, the same suspects attended a home in the area of Third Line and Rebecca Street and smashed a front window with a hammer. Police said the suspects entered the house and stole the keys to a Mercedes SUV parked in the driveway. The suspects then stole the SUV.

The residents were unaware of the theft and did not interact with the suspects. No physical injuries were reported.

Investigators located the stolen SUV a short time later, travelling in tandem with an Audi. It’s alleged the drivers were speeding and running red lights.

The Audi, confirmed stolen from Peel Region, was later discovered abandoned by police in the area of Dorval Drive and Kerr Street in Oakville.

HRPS officers believe the break-ins are linked and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

