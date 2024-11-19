Report finds 1 in 5 newcomers leave Canada within 25 years, calls for retention plan

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. One in five immigrants who come to Canada ultimately leave within 25 years, with about one third of those people going elsewhere within the first five years.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2024 10:55 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 11:38 am.

OTTAWA — One in five immigrants who come to Canada ultimately leave for another country within 25 years, with about one-third of those people moving on within the first five years.

The findings come from a report by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship and the Conference Board of Canada, which looked at the issue of onward migration for the second time. The report is based on 2020 figures.

The report found that economic immigrants are the most likely to leave Canada and refugees are the least likely to leave. Some of those who left returned to their country of origin while others moved on to a new third country.

The highest proportion of people leaving the country had settled in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver — while smaller cities like Calgary, Halifax and Moncton saw greater immigrant retention.

Francophone immigrants are more likely to leave than their English peers, with the report finding a 35 per cent long-term onward migration rate.

The report calls on the government to develop retention plans to encourage more people to stay in Canada within the first five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

32m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

2h ago

Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says
Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says

Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in September, as gasoline prices exerted less downward pressure on annual price growth. The report from Statistics Canada...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes
Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday. Initially nicknamed "Biggie," the red panda cub will be known as "Poppy," selected from five...

5h ago

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

32m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

2h ago

Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says
Canada's inflation rate ticks back up to 2% in October, StatCan says

Canada’s inflation rate rose to two per cent last month, up from 1.6 per cent in September, as gasoline prices exerted less downward pressure on annual price growth. The report from Statistics Canada...

1h ago

Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes
Toronto Zoo unveils name of red panda cub after thousands of community votes

Following thousands of submissions, the name of a red panda cub at the Toronto Zoo was unveiled on Tuesday. Initially nicknamed "Biggie," the red panda cub will be known as "Poppy," selected from five...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Multiple rainy days ahead
Multiple rainy days ahead

Rainy days are expected through the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

17h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

17h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.

22h ago

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.
More Videos