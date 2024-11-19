Sex abuse case: Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to billionaire Robert Miller

The Quebec Superior Court is seen Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Montreal. A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2024 2:33 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 2:48 pm.

MONTREAL — A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.

Justice Serge Gaudet on Friday authorized the request for a seizure before judgment of the two properties in Westmount, saying the plaintiffs have reason to fear that the 81-year-old founder of Future Electronics may try to hide assets.

Gaudet said it was “troubling” to learn that the billionaire didn’t have a single bank account in his name and that he listed assets under other people’s names.

The four women are each seeking millions of dollars from Miller, alleging they were recruited as high school students to have sex with him in exchange for money and gifts as part of what they say was a network to sexually abuse girls and young women.

Miller was arrested in May on 21 sex-related counts involving 10 complainants, many of them minors, and is also facing a separate proposed class-action lawsuit alleging he gave dozens of minors money and gifts in exchange for sex between 1996 and 2006.

Miller has denied the allegations, none of which have been proven in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

4h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

2h ago

Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week
Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week

Temperatures in the GTA may be mild right now, but given that we're into late November, the first icy or snowy commute of the season could happen pretty much any time. And a sure sign that winter is...

27m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

5h ago

Top Stories

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

4h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

2h ago

Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week
Are you prepared for winter driving conditions? Wet flurries possible in GTA later this week

Temperatures in the GTA may be mild right now, but given that we're into late November, the first icy or snowy commute of the season could happen pretty much any time. And a sure sign that winter is...

27m ago

Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
Woman charged after toddler, 2, dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A woman is facing charges in the death of a two-year-old toddler who was located by police without vital signs at a home in Niagara Falls, Ont., last year. The Niagara Regional Police Service said...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Multiple rainy days ahead
Multiple rainy days ahead

Rainy days are expected through the rest of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

3:20
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle
Video captures TTC bus being slammed by a stolen vehicle

Two occupants of a stolen BMW that slammed into a TTC bus were out on bail reigniting calls for action. Shauna Hunt with video that captures the moment the bus was struck. 

20h ago

0:30
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle
Security video captures TTC bus struck by stolen vehicle

A security camera captured a TTC bus being hit by a stolen vehicle as it speeds through an intersection in North York. Nine people were injured in the incident.

21h ago

2:42
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options
Victim of suspected moving fraud? Here are your options

A Toronto area lawyer reached out to Speakers Corner following a report we did on a complaint about a local mover. Why he says customers need to be extra vigilant when hiring a mover these days.
2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.
More Videos