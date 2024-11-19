With Trump headed to White House, Canada has its eyes on Chinese investment in Mexico

Ontario's minister of economic development suggests Chinese imports can't enter North America through Mexico. Plus, Premier Ford tells the city of Toronto its estimate for bike lane removal is "hogwash." Mark McAllister reports.

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2024 3:33 pm.

Last Updated November 19, 2024 8:47 pm.

OTTAWA — Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday she shares the “legitimate” concerns of U.S. officials about Mexico becoming a back door for China to wedge its way into the North American trading regime.

Freeland said members of the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden and advisers of incoming president-elect Donald Trump have expressed “very grave” concerns personally to her about the issue of China setting up shop in Mexico to muscle its manufacturing into the North American free-trade zone.

“We are not a backdoor to Chinese unfair traded goods,” Freeland said Tuesday. “However, the same cannot be said of Mexico.”

Freeland has sought to reassure nervous Canadians that the country is in a good position with the incoming Trump administration, even as it threatens new tariffs, because Ottawa is moving in lock-step with the U.S. on Chinese trade irritants.

She said Tuesday Canada is the “only country in the world which is fully aligned with the U.S. today when it comes to economic policy vis-a-vis China.”

Canada moved earlier this year to match U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum products, accusing China of overproduction and unfair trading practices.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the issue with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Brazil Monday. He called it a “frank” discussion.

“There are questions and concerns around some of the Chinese investments in Mexico — things that I highlighted directly with the Mexican president,” Trudeau said at a news conference Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro. “But I also know that Mexico is dedicated to continuing in this extraordinarily successful trade deal.”

While Ottawa bristles at Mexico by way of diplomatic blandishments, by far the boldest words are coming from two of Canada’s premiers.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford turned heads last week when he suggested Canada should forge ahead on a bilateral trade deal with the U.S. if Mexico doesn’t clamp down on Chinese auto imports entering into North America.

On Nov. 12 Ford said that Mexico is “importing cheap products” from China, then “slapping a made-in-Mexico sticker on and shipping it up” into Canada and the U.S.

“What I’m proposing to the federal government: We do a bilateral trade deal with the U.S., and if Mexico wants a bilateral trade deal with Canada, God bless ‘em,” he said. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith echoed that sentiment. While on the national TV talk circuit, she said she’s “a thousand per cent” in agreement with Ford.

“We need to take a bilateral approach and put Canada first,” Smith said on CBC Friday.

A report by the United States Trade Representative earlier this year warned U.S. industry stakeholders “expressed concerns that increasing Chinese foreign direct investment in the automotive sector in Mexico poses a significant threat to the competitiveness of the North American auto industry” and could allow China skirt tariffs.

According to the U.S. industry group Coalition for a Prosperous America, which promotes the U.S. taking a combative trade stance, more than 20 Chinese auto manufacturers have invested billions in Mexico.

On the campaign trail during the summer in Milwaukee, Trump claimed Chinese automakers are building large factories in Mexico to flood cars into the U.S. on the sly, but an Associated Press fact check found no such plants currently being built.

China has become Mexico’s fastest-growing source of foreign investment, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas report from last year, and China’s top EV maker BYD, a global leader in electric vehicle sales, has been eyeing setting up shop in Mexico.

BYD is also looking into the possibility of setting up in Canada.

This discussion is happening ahead of a mandatory renewal of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that must happen by July 1, 2026.

Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman spoke briefly with media after attending a Canada-U. S. relations Cabinet committee meeting Tuesday, rebooted after the U.S. election to tackle emerging bilateral issues with the incoming Trump administration.

Hillman said the border, trade and tariffs are major issues currently preoccupying the government. “We need to be prepared,” she said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim

Friends of 29-year-old Parmbir continue to search for answers while pleading to the community for support after he was struck by a hail of bullets outside a Brampton home. Peel police believe Parmbir...

2h ago

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

4h ago

Speed camera on Parkside Drive chopped down amid approval of bike lanes on the street
Speed camera on Parkside Drive chopped down amid approval of bike lanes on the street

Just days after the city approved a complete redesign of Parkside Drive near High Park, the speed camera on the street south of Algonquin Avenue was chopped down from its base. Work began to improve...

3h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

3h ago

Top Stories

Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim

Friends of 29-year-old Parmbir continue to search for answers while pleading to the community for support after he was struck by a hail of bullets outside a Brampton home. Peel police believe Parmbir...

2h ago

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

4h ago

Speed camera on Parkside Drive chopped down amid approval of bike lanes on the street
Speed camera on Parkside Drive chopped down amid approval of bike lanes on the street

Just days after the city approved a complete redesign of Parkside Drive near High Park, the speed camera on the street south of Algonquin Avenue was chopped down from its base. Work began to improve...

3h ago

Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff
Peel Regional Police officers say 911 wait times down by 78% due to new tech, staff

Peel Regional Police officers say the average wait time to get through to 911 call-takers is now 14 seconds.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Business Report: Canada's most stolen vehicles
Business Report: Canada's most stolen vehicles

A new list reveals Canada's most stolen vehicle models. Plus, inflation is on the rise, and Skip the Dishes reveals the most-ordered food in Canada. Fil Martino has the day's top business stories.

4h ago

2:26
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity seek support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity seek support for victim

Friends of a Brampton man who was shot multiple times earlier this month are searching for answers and appealing for the community’s help, as Peel police investigate the shooting that may be a case of mistaken identity. Afua Baah reports.

4h ago

2:03
Driving tips to steer safely through winter
Driving tips to steer safely through winter

The CAA and police say now's the time to prepare your vehicle for winter. Caryn Ceolin with driving tips to help you steer safely through slip and slide season.

8h ago

0:39
NASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' leak on International Space Station
NASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' leak on International Space Station

NASA is warning of a potentially catastrophic leak on the International Space Station. Russian officials disagree, claiming that the leak has been adequately fixed.

8h ago

3:56
Rally celebrates Argos Grey Cup win
Rally celebrates Argos Grey Cup win

You could call it a Grey Cup square dance as Toronto football fans gather at Maple Leaf Square to celebrate the Argonauts. The team is being saluted throughout the city following their impressive win on Sunday over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

10h ago

More Videos